Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus marked her birthday on September 7, 2026, with a heartfelt message of gratitude and resilience

Eniola shared new photos on Instagram reflecting on her journey, declaring, 'I survived, I won, I'm still winning'

Colleagues Funke Akindele and Iyabo Ojo both took to their social media pages to celebrate the actress on her special day

Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus turned a new age on September 7, 2026, and she made sure the moment counted.

The movie star marked her birthday with a series of posts on Instagram, sharing new photos and a video to celebrate the milestone while reflecting on everything she has overcome.

Eniola Badmus marks her birthday as Funke Akindele and Iyabo Ojo send birthday wishes. Photo: iyaboojofespris/eniola_badmus/funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

In one of her posts, Eniola Badmus wrote with unmistakable confidence:

"I SURVIVED. I WON. I'M STILL WINNING. Another year, another chapter, another reason to say THANK YOU, GOD! Looking back at my journey, I see nothing but grace, growth, victories and blessings. Every season shaped me, every challenge strengthened me, and every blessing reminded me that God was never done with me. Today, I celebrate ME……ENIOLA BADMUS. No apologies. No explanations. Just gratitude, confidence and expectation. Here's to bigger dreams, bigger blessings, bigger money, greater impact and a chapter so beautiful only God could have written it. Happy Birthday to me! The crown is still on."

Eniola Badmus honours fans and colleagues

In a second post, the actress turned her attention to the people who have walked the journey with her.

She expressed deep appreciation to God, her fanbase known as the Baddy Gang, and colleagues in the political space who have supported her career and personal growth.

"Today, I'm celebrating life, growth, grace, purpose, and the beautiful journey so far. I'm incredibly grateful to God for bringing me this far and for blessing me with such amazing people around me. To my incredible fans and Baddy Gang, thank you for your endless love and support for my craft," she wrote.

Funke Akindele and Iyabo Ojo show love

Fellow Nollywood stars and friends were quick to join the celebration.

Filmmaker and actress Funke Akindele shared a birthday frame for Eniola on her Instagram story, writing:

"happy birthday Badosky. wishing you long life and good health. enjoy @eniola_badmus"

Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus marks her birthday as Funke Akindele and Iyabo Ojo honour her. Photo: funkejenifaakindele/eniola_badmus

Source: Instagram

Iyabo Ojo also posted a tribute on her Instagram page, pouring warm words on her friend and colleague:

"Happy birthday, Oremi 😍😍@eniola_badmus. May this new chapter bring you greater joy, success, love, good health, and countless reasons to smile. Keep shining, keep winning, and keep being the beautiful soul that you are. ✨ Happy Birthday, my darling! I love and celebrate you always. ❤️🥰🥰"

The outpouring of love from two of Nollywood's most prominent actresses showed just how respected Eniola Badmus is within the industry as she steps into this new chapter.

Check out Iyabo Ojo's post celebrating Eniola Badmus on her birthday below:

Funke Akindele celebrates 49th birthday

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood filmmaker Funke Akindele celebrated her 49th birthday with stunning photos and a heartfelt message of gratitude to God.

The actress reflected on her journey through different seasons, lessons, successes and challenges, describing God as her strength and shield.

She also prayed for good health, long life and the grace to continue touching lives, nurturing talents and raising more stars.

Source: Legit.ng