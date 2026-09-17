Nigerian billionaire King Ochacho revealed during a live stream with Peller that he is building a house worth over ₦1 billion as a gift for Davido

King Ochacho made the disclosure weeks after gifting Peller and Jarvis a ₦400 million mansion in Abuja during their white wedding ceremony in Lagos

The billionaire said Davido will be the anchor of his 50th birthday celebration and will receive the property as a gift on that day

Nigerian billionaire King Mohammed Odeh Adah, widely known as King Ochacho, has stunned the internet after revealing plans to gift superstar musician Davido a house worth over ₦1 billion, to be presented on his 50th birthday celebration.

The disclosure came during a live stream recorded in Abuja on 17 September 2026, featuring popular content creator Peller.

Ochacho spills details of secret gift for Davido after Peller’s N400m mansion Credit: @king_mo_adah

Source: Instagram

Seated on throne-like chairs inside an ornately decorated room, King Ochacho revealed that he is currently constructing his "Palace 7" on 8,000 square metres, and that one of the properties tied to the project will go directly to Davido.

According to King Ochacho, Davido is set to serve as the anchor of his 50th birthday event, and the house — valued at one billion naira — will be formally presented to the singer on that occasion.

"I'm building a house for the video that's going to be worth one billion. The house will be worth one billion. I'll give it to him because he's the one — everybody is the chairman of that day. He's going to be the anchor of my birthday on that day. That's the day I'll present to him," he said during the stream.

King Ochacho's History of Lavish Property Gifts

This latest reveal comes on the heels of another jaw-dropping gesture from the real estate mogul. Just weeks prior, King Ochacho officially presented house documents to Peller and Jarvis during their lavish white wedding ceremony in Lekki, Lagos, gifting the couple a luxury mansion in Life Camp, Abuja, valued at ₦400 million.

Ochacho raises the bar after Peller’s N400m mansion with surprise gift for Davido. Credit: @king_mo_adah

Source: Instagram

Palace 7 and Ochacho's 50th Birthday Plans

King Ochacho described Palace 7 as the centrepiece of his upcoming birthday milestone, with the sprawling development sitting on 8,000 square metres.

The billionaire, whose wealth is rooted in Nigerian real estate, made clear that the property gift for Davido is not symbolic but a fully constructed home that will serve as the singer's own residence on the night of the celebrations.

The live stream drew significant attention online, with viewers reacting to the scale of generosity on display and speculating about when the 50th birthday event will take place.

Watch the viral livestream between the streamer and the billionaire:

Peller mocks CDQ over music promotion request

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian TikTok creator Peller mocked rapper CDQ during a livestream after allegedly being approached to help promote his new song to the top of the streaming charts.

Peller questioned why he should prioritise CDQ’s track when he was already committed to promoting Ice King, the teenage son of billionaire King Ochacho, whose family has supported him with major gifts and opportunities.

The TikTok star stressed his loyalty to Ice King, referencing the mansion gifted to him and his wife by King Ochacho while explaining why the young artist’s project takes priority on his platform.

Source: Legit.ng