Nigerian TikToker Peller has boldly declared that Iceking Ochacho is currently the real trending name, rather than Big Brother

The content creator challenged Big Brother to invite him into the house, insisting that his presence could give the reality show the buzz it needs

Peller attached an unusual condition to his proposed appearance, asking for two cars as part of the deal

Nigerian TikToker Habeeb Hamzat, popularly known as Peller, has made a bold claim about Big Brother and what he believes the reality show needs to regain attention.

In a trending video, the content creator said he could bring a fresh wave of excitement to the Big Brother franchise if given the opportunity.

Peller says Iceking Ochacho is currently the real trending name, rather than Big Brother. Photos: Iceking Ochacho.

Source: Instagram

Peller cites Iceking Ochacho’s growth

Peller didn't hold back as he compared the show's popularity to the growing online visibility of teen singer Iceking Ochacho.

“Big Brother thinks they’re trending. They don’t know Iceking Ochacho is the one trending,” he declared.

Peller then challenged Big Brother to invite him into the house, claiming he could help make the programme trend again.

The TikToker's demand took an even more humorous turn when he revealed what he wants in exchange for entering the reality show.

“If BBN wants to be big again, they should invite me to the house and give me two cars, and I’ll make them trend again,” Peller said.

Watch the X video of Peller talking about BBNaija here:

Reactions trail Peller's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@ladyrixhk stated:

"This boy just Dey feel like Merlin . He no even sabi say na just ihn time now"

@Ayomiposiib shared:

"E b like say money wey ochacho dey pay peller don change him voice"

@Big_Balo9 noted:

"Peller be like portable na only say portable no get money"

Peller challenges Big Brother to invite him into the house. Photo: Peller.

Source: Instagram

Peller dragged over juju allegation

Legit.ng reported that a man publicly called out Peller, making a startling claim about the streamer’s alleged rise to fame.

According to the man, Peller visited his shrine several years ago seeking spiritual assistance to become famous.

He alleged that Peller arrived in tears and pleaded with him to help him “blow up,” claiming that he subsequently performed a spiritual ritual on the content creator’s behalf more than three years ago

Source: Legit.ng