Gospel singer Gaise Baba wrote an open letter to The Headies, raising concerns about how gospel artistes are treated at the awards

Gaise Baba recalled a 2024 incident where the winner of the Inspirational Music category was never announced on stage during the event

The singer questioned whether gospel records should be separated from mainstream categories based solely on subject matter

Gospel singer Gaise Baba has taken aim at The Headies awards in a strongly worded open letter, accusing Nigeria's biggest music awards ceremony of sidelining faith-based artistes and disrespecting their contributions to the industry.

In the letter, which the "No Turning Back" hitmaker shared on his Instagram page, Gaise Baba traced his relationship with the awards back to October 20, 2012, noting that at the time he had been a professional in the music space for just over two years. He described himself as "one of the leading voices in Afrogospel today," and said that longevity in the industry gave him standing to speak on the matter.

Gaise Baba writes open letter to the Headies over how gospel singers are treated. Credit: Gaisebaba/headies

Source: Instagram

The Headies' Treatment of Gospel Artistes

A key point in the letter concerned the 2024 ceremony, where Gaise Baba had received a nomination in the newly introduced Inspirational Music category. According to him, the winner was never publicly announced or brought on stage, which he described as a direct disrespect to the creatives involved.

"If categories have been announced with creatives nominated in each, then time should be allocated in planning for every category to be called on the night, on stage, in full view," he wrote.

Beyond the ceremony itself, Gaise Baba challenged the logic of isolating gospel music from mainstream award categories. He argued that the subject matter of a song does not change the craft behind it, drawing a pointed comparison using rap music.

"A rap record is a rap record. It does not stop being rap because of what the artiste chose to rap about. Whether the record is about money, fame, debauchery, or faith, the craft, pen game, cadence, delivery, and the flow are what make it a rap record, not the subject matter," the letter read.

Despite calling the Headies the "biggest, most active, and most recognised music award out of Nigeria," he maintained that the organisation could, and should, do better by all its nominees.

Gaise Baba calls for more recognition for gospel artistes at Headies. Credit: gaisebaba

Source: Instagram

This is not the first time the singer has raised this argument. Back in July, he had called for a broader rethinking of how gospel music is classified, arguing it should be understood as a message rather than a standalone genre.

Gaise Baba's open letter to Headies is below:

Reactions trail Gaise Baba's comment

The letter drew a range of reactions online.

Music executive Banky Wellington simply commented:

"Very well said."

However, not everyone was sympathetic. Some commenters questioned whether gospel artistes should be pursuing recognition from secular platforms at all.

@horppeyhemy wrote:

"Really?? Is our reward accolades from the world or seeing soul touched and saved? We all are aware that Headies never started out as a spiritual-based award entity. Why should we be dragging awards with worldly songs?"

@OfficallyOseni added:

"A gospel musician fighting for a Headies recognition will sooner or later try to adjust to their criteria. So it's better you stick to standard. Imagine Don Moen writing to Headies. O wrong na."

@adebolaowolabi1 offered a different kind of encouragement, writing:

"You need no validation from anyone or any platform. Keep doing good works. The Father who sees in Secrets shall reward you openly."

Gaise Baba addresses critics

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Gaise Baba spoke about his appearance, which sparked a heated debate among critics, especially among Christians.

The gospel singer disclosed that he was connecting with a new generation of Christians whose fashion sense differs from the norm.

He added that he was as deep, anointed, called, and sent as any father of faith.

Source: Legit.ng