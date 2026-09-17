New Zealand Immigration announced changes to managed fund and direct investment requirements under the Active Investor Plus Visa, effective September 28, 2026

Managed funds will be required to maintain investment deployment plans, while declined applications will face a six-month stand-down period before reapplying

Invest New Zealand will gain stronger powers to suspend or revoke approved investments that no longer meet the programme's requirements

New Zealand has announced significant changes to the requirements for managed funds and direct investments under its Active Investor Plus (AIP) Visa, with the new rules taking effect on September 28, 2026.

New Zealand Immigration published the announcement on September 16, 2026, saying the changes are designed to raise the quality of approved investments, bring more certainty to migrant investors and fund managers, and ensure that capital channelled through the programme contributes meaningfully to the country's economic growth.

New Zealand changes investor visa requirements for wealthy foreigners. Photo credit: Hagen Hopkins, LazingBee

Source: Getty Images

New Zealand: What the new AIP visa rules cover

Under the updated framework, managed funds will be required to produce and maintain investment deployment plans. This measure is intended to give prospective investors confidence that a fund has a defined strategy for deploying capital within New Zealand, rather than holding funds without a clear direction.

A stand-down period of six months will also apply to managed funds and direct investments whose applications are declined.

Authorities said the waiting period is meant to encourage stronger, better-prepared applications and support the overall integrity of the investment programme.

Invest New Zealand, the agency that oversees the programme, will receive expanded powers to suspend or revoke the eligibility of approved funds and direct investments that fall short of programme standards.

This gives regulators a clearer mechanism to act against investments that no longer serve the objectives the AIP Visa was built around.

New Zealand: Clearer categories for investors

The updated rules will also bring fresh guidance on the features that define Growth category investments, making it easier for both investors and fund managers to distinguish between the Growth and Balanced investment categories.

Officials said the lack of clarity in this area had previously created uncertainty for those seeking to participate in the programme.

New Zealand Immigration said full details on the application process and the new criteria will be published on the Invest New Zealand website from September 28, 2026.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that New Zealand had listed the top 10 countries whose citizens were deported in the 2025/2026 financial year.

New Zealand: 10 nationalities with highest deportations

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that New Zealand had named the top 10 countries whose citizens overstayed their visas in 2026.

The agency publishes this estimate annually and said the figure reflects about 30 years of immigration and border movement data, covering the period since electronic records were introduced.

The full breakdown is available on the INZ official statistics page.

Source: Legit.ng