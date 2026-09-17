Nigerian Woman in US Arrested for Voting Illegally, Document and Name Mentioned

Gladys Adaeze Okafor, a 56-year-old Nigerian national living in Lynn, Massachusetts, was arrested on federal charges of unlawful voting as an alien

Okafor allegedly registered to vote twice, falsely declaring US citizenship on both forms, before she had even obtained permanent residency

The case is being prosecuted by the district's newly created Benefit & Voter Fraud Team, which launched in March 2026

A 56-year-old Nigerian national living in Lynn, Massachusetts, has been arrested for allegedly casting votes in two separate American elections without being a United States citizen.

The US Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts announced the charges against Gladys Adaeze Okafor on Wednesday, saying she is accused of unlawfully voting as an alien in the 2022 midterm elections and the 2024 presidential primary.

Nigerian national faces charges as prosecutors say she votes unlawfully in Massachusetts elections. Photo credit: US Attorney Office/x

Source: UGC

According to charging documents, Okafor was born in Aba, Nigeria, and only obtained lawful permanent resident status in December 2022. At no point did she apply for US citizenship.

How the alleged offences unfolded

Prosecutors say the trouble began months before Okafor secured her green card. In July 2022, she allegedly submitted a voter registration form in which she signed a declaration confirming she was a US citizen, a claim made under penalty of perjury. The City of Lynn registered her to vote on that basis, and she allegedly went on to vote in that year's midterm elections.

She then allegedly submitted a second registration form in October 2023, again ticking the "US Citizen" box and signing the corresponding certification. She is accused of using that registration to vote in the 2024 presidential primary.

The charge of unlawful voting as an alien carries a maximum penalty of one year in prison, one year of supervised release, and a fine of up to $100,000. Okafor may also face deportation once any sentence is served.

Case linked to new fraud unit

The case was announced by US Attorney Leah B. Foley and Jeff Grimming, Acting Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations in New England. Assistant US Attorney Julissa Walsh of the Major Crimes Unit is handling the prosecution.

Foley launched the district's Benefit and Voter Fraud Team on March 26, 2026, describing it as a response to what she called rampant fraud being uncovered across Massachusetts. The US Department of Justice followed that move by creating the National Fraud Enforcement Division on April 7, 2026, with a mandate to investigate and prosecute fraud against the American public.

Okafor was arrested on Wednesday morning and was expected to appear before a federal court in Boston later that day. A judge will determine her sentence based on the US Sentencing Guidelines and applicable federal statutes.

The US Attorney's Office stressed that the charges against Okafor remain allegations and that she is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

US Attorney highlights fraud while announcing charges tied to the Benefit and Voter Fraud Team. Photo credit: AndrewHanick/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

US releases fresh names and photos of 10 Nigerians to be deported

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States government has released the names and photographs of 10 Nigerian nationals facing deportation, with the individuals held at detention facilities across several American states.

The detainees face a wide range of criminal charges, including wire fraud, identity theft, drug offences, child cruelty, and weapons possession.

Source: Legit.ng