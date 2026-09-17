Cooking gas rises 25% to N1,500 per kilogramme, increasing the cost of refilling a standard 12.5kg cylinder

Diesel prices climb above N2,000 per litre at major depots, intensifying pressure on businesses reliant on generators and logistics

Petrol prices remain largely stable despite energy-market volatility linked to international developments and the prolonged US-Iran conflict

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The cost of cooking gas has climbed to about N1,500 per kilogram from N1,200, representing a 25% increase and adding fresh pressure on Nigerian households already grappling with higher energy costs.

The increase comes as diesel prices also moved higher across major depots, with Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) selling above N2,000 per litre at several locations and reaching as high as N2,300 per litre at some retail outlets.

Nigerians groan as cooking gas prices hit N1,500/kg; Dangote, others hike rates. Credit: Picture Alliance/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

The latest price movements could raise operating costs for manufacturers, transport operators, telecommunications companies and small businesses that depend heavily on diesel for power and logistics.

Cooking gas rises to N1,500 per kilogramme

Cooking gas prices have risen sharply, with consumers now paying around N1,500 per kilogramme compared with about N1,200 previously.

At the new rate, filling a 12.5kg cylinder would cost about N18,750, compared with N15,000 at N1,200 per kilogramme, a difference of N3,750.

The increase comes amid broader volatility in Nigeria's downstream energy market, where dealers have continued to adjust prices in response to changing supply and international market conditions.

Diesel crosses N2,000 at major depots

A mid-day depot price report for September 16, 2026, showed significant increases in AGO prices, particularly in Lagos and Port Harcourt.

In Lagos, Ibachem recorded one of the biggest adjustments, increasing its diesel price by N170 from N1,830 to N2,000 per litre.

Ibeto raised its rate from N1,835 to N1,970, while Duport and Integrated increased prices by N110 to N1,940 per litre.

Eterna and Rain Oil quoted N2,000 per litre, while Nipco sold diesel at N1,950. Ardova increased its price by N20 to N1,970.

Similar movements were recorded in Port Harcourt, where African Terminal, Duport and Integrated raised diesel prices by N110 each to N1,940 per litre.

In Warri, Matrix increased its AGO price from N2,080 to N2,120 per litre, the highest depot price contained in the report.

Petrol prices show mixed movements

Unlike diesel, petrol prices were relatively stable across several depots.

In Lagos, prices largely remained between N1,350 and N1,353 per litre. Dangote, Pinnacle and A.A. Rano recorded marginal N1 reductions, while MRS maintained its price at N1,352.

Calabar recorded some bigger reductions. Alkanes cut its petrol price by N17 to N1,338 per litre, while Matrix reduced its rate by N10 to N1,355. Mainland and Soroman also quoted N1,338, according to data from PetroleumPriceNG.

Cooking gas dealers release fresh prices as Dangote others adjust. Credit: NurPhoto/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

In Warri, Matrix and Keonamex maintained petrol at N1,350, while Nepal and Prudent reduced their rates by N10 to N1,340 per litre.

Businesses face fresh cost pressure

The surge in diesel and cooking gas prices could filter into transportation, manufacturing and other operating expenses if the trend continues.

Lawal Kamaldeen, Vice-President of the Oil and Gas Service Providers Association of Nigeria (OGSPAN), attributed the volatility to international developments, including the prolonged US-Iran conflict.

Cooking gas price jumps by ₦200 within

Legit.ng earlier reported that Lagos residents may be heading for another increase in cooking gas prices as depot prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) have surged by ₦200 per kilogramme in just two days.

The sharp increase means consumers could soon pay more to refill their gas cylinders if the latest depot price hike is passed on to retail outlets.

Source: Legit.ng