Canada's immigration agency announced a streamlined pathway for skilled tradespeople including carpenters, plumbers and machinists

The announcement came through the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) on Wednesday, September 16, 2026

Canada's Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture has previously flagged a shortage of skilled trades workers as a critical issue to address

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering migration issues and international affairs.

Ottawa, Canada - Canada has opened a new immigration route for skilled tradespeople from around the world, including Nigerians working in carpentry, plumbing and related technical fields.

The Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) made the announcement on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, through its official X (formerly Twitter) page, inviting workers with relevant training, credentials and experience to explore available pathways into the country.

Canada opens a new immigration route for skilled tradespeople, including Nigerians with experience in carpentry, plumbing and related technical fields. Photo credit: @NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

Amid the ongoing 'japa' wave, Canada remains a popular destination for skilled Nigerians, ranking fourth globally for new Canadian permanent residents, with thousands of Nigerians continuing to arrive in 2026. 'Japa' is a Nigerian slang term meaning to leave one's home country, often in search of better opportunities, economic stability or a safer life abroad.

The IRCC wrote:

"Canada is looking for skilled tradespeople, including carpenters, plumbers and machinists, to help build homes, strengthen our workforce and support critical infrastructure across the country."

It added:

"If you have the training, credentials and experience in the skilled trades we're looking for, explore our immigration pathways and build your future in Canada."

How does Canada’s Express Entry work?

The announcement is connected to Canada's Express Entry system, which is the country's primary online platform for managing permanent residence applications from skilled workers abroad. The system allows the Canadian government to run category-based selection rounds, targeting workers in specific occupations where labour shortages have been identified.

The latest round places a direct focus on the construction and infrastructure sector, reflecting concerns about Canada's capacity to build homes and maintain essential services.

Why is Canada targeting skilled trades workers?

Marc Miller, Canada's Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture, had previously signalled that the shortage of skilled trades workers was a pressing issue requiring urgent attention. He said part of the solution involved helping the construction sector recruit and keep the workers it needs.

Global News quoted Miller as saying:

"This round of category-based selection recognises these skilled trades' workers as essential, and I look forward to welcoming more of these talented individuals to Canada."

Mark Carney-led Canada has previously identified the shortage of skilled trades workers as an urgent issue requiring attention. Photo credit: Dave Chan, Redjina Ph

Source: Getty Images

For Nigerians considering emigrating under the 'japa' wave, the new pathway could represent a direct route to permanent residency, provided applicants meet the required qualifications and credentials in the targeted trade categories.

Read the Canadian authorities’ update on the migration opportunity in the X post below:

Read more on Canada

Canada sets key work permit rules

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Canada's Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) announced that having a valid work permit is the first step to working legally in the country.

IRCC said holding a valid work permit is the foundation of working legally in Canada, but added that the permit alone is not enough. Workers must also understand and comply with every condition listed on that document.

Source: Legit.ng