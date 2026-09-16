Japa: Canada Invites Carpenters, Plumbers, Technicians from Nigeria, Others
- Canada's immigration agency announced a streamlined pathway for skilled tradespeople including carpenters, plumbers and machinists
- The announcement came through the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) on Wednesday, September 16, 2026
- Canada's Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture has previously flagged a shortage of skilled trades workers as a critical issue to address
PAY ATTENTION: Mark Legit.ng as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering migration issues and international affairs.
Ottawa, Canada - Canada has opened a new immigration route for skilled tradespeople from around the world, including Nigerians working in carpentry, plumbing and related technical fields.
The Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) made the announcement on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, through its official X (formerly Twitter) page, inviting workers with relevant training, credentials and experience to explore available pathways into the country.
Amid the ongoing 'japa' wave, Canada remains a popular destination for skilled Nigerians, ranking fourth globally for new Canadian permanent residents, with thousands of Nigerians continuing to arrive in 2026. 'Japa' is a Nigerian slang term meaning to leave one's home country, often in search of better opportunities, economic stability or a safer life abroad.
The IRCC wrote:
"Canada is looking for skilled tradespeople, including carpenters, plumbers and machinists, to help build homes, strengthen our workforce and support critical infrastructure across the country."
It added:
"If you have the training, credentials and experience in the skilled trades we're looking for, explore our immigration pathways and build your future in Canada."
How does Canada’s Express Entry work?
The announcement is connected to Canada's Express Entry system, which is the country's primary online platform for managing permanent residence applications from skilled workers abroad. The system allows the Canadian government to run category-based selection rounds, targeting workers in specific occupations where labour shortages have been identified.
The latest round places a direct focus on the construction and infrastructure sector, reflecting concerns about Canada's capacity to build homes and maintain essential services.
Why is Canada targeting skilled trades workers?
Marc Miller, Canada's Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture, had previously signalled that the shortage of skilled trades workers was a pressing issue requiring urgent attention. He said part of the solution involved helping the construction sector recruit and keep the workers it needs.
Global News quoted Miller as saying:
"This round of category-based selection recognises these skilled trades' workers as essential, and I look forward to welcoming more of these talented individuals to Canada."
For Nigerians considering emigrating under the 'japa' wave, the new pathway could represent a direct route to permanent residency, provided applicants meet the required qualifications and credentials in the targeted trade categories.
Read the Canadian authorities’ update on the migration opportunity in the X post below:
Read more on Canada
- Canada announces 7 conditions foreign students must meet to work without separate work permit
- Canada explains how non-citizens can join Canadian armed forces, lists requirements
Canada sets key work permit rules
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Canada's Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) announced that having a valid work permit is the first step to working legally in the country.
IRCC said holding a valid work permit is the foundation of working legally in Canada, but added that the permit alone is not enough. Workers must also understand and comply with every condition listed on that document.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.