Only1Victoria, a Nigerian university graduate, posted her final semester result on X after describing the academic year as physically and mentally draining

The graduate revealed she barely had time to study during her final semester because of project work, yet still sat all eight courses

Her honest caption about the struggle behind the result struck a chord with many Nigerians online who flooded her post with reactions

Only1Victoria, a Nigerian university graduate, sparked a wave of online support after sharing her final semester result on X alongside a candid account of how difficult the journey had been to reach that moment.

In her post, she admitted that posting the result publicly took courage, writing that it "took a lot" for her to share it with confidence.

Civil engineering student shares her final semester result. Photo credit: @Only1Victoria/X.

Source: Twitter

Despite the emotional weight behind the caption, she expressed gratitude, saying she blessed God and officially declared herself a graduate.

A Final Semester That Tested Her Limits

Victoria described her last semester as one of the most gruelling periods of her academic life.

Project work consumed most of her time, leaving very little room to read or prepare adequately for her courses.

She said the experience drained her physically, mentally, and in terms of her health, yet she held on and refused to quit.

"But still, I no go give up," she wrote.

Her result, from the 2025/2026 Rain semester, showed she sat eight courses in total. She earned A grades in three of them — FEG502 with 75, CEG508 with 72, and MEG500 with 79 — while the remaining five courses returned B grades, with scores ranging from 60 in CEG599 to 65 in three of her CEG courses.

Reactions to Only1Victoria's Post

The post drew a flood of responses from Nigerians who saw their own academic struggles reflected in her story.

@olaoluwa said:

"I studied civil too. I almost ran mad, especially in 300 level, so I know how it feels. I'm so so proud of you, girl."

Mariam said:

"Congratulations girlll."

Tap Lord added:

"Congratulations."

See the post below:

Lady graduates with first class degree

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Abbieolowo announced her graduation on social media, revealing she is the first person in her family to ever attend school.

The Nigerian lady studied BSc Physics and graduated with a First-Class Honours degree from her university.

Source: Legit.ng