Kunle Remi has shared an interesting detail about his wife Tiwi’s approach to greeting older people

The actor explained that Tiwi reserves the traditional gesture for people she considers close to her, including her parents and grandparents

Beyond the greeting debate, Remi opened up about his marriage and how his prayers helped prepare him for the woman he would eventually marry

Nollywood actor Kunle Remi has given fans a glimpse into his marriage to his wife, Tiwi, while sharing an interesting detail about her approach to greeting elders.

The actor made the revelation during an interview with VJ Adams, where he discussed his relationship and some of the differences between him and his wife.

Kunle Remi shares detail about his wife Tiwi’s approach to greeting older people. Photos: Remi Kunle.

Source: Instagram

Kunle Remi says wife can’t kneel for everyone

According to Remi, his wife does not see kneeling as something she must do whenever she meets an older person.

He explained that she kneels for people who are particularly close to her, such as her grandparents and parents.

“My wife doesn’t even understand what kneeling means; she can kneel for her grandparents, her parents, but can’t kneel for every elderly person,” he said.

The comment touches on a familiar conversation in Nigerian homes, where expectations around how younger people should greet elders can sometimes differ from one family to another.

Away from the greeting tradition, Remi described Tiwi as his best friend and spoke warmly about how he approached marriage.

He recalled praying for God to reveal the things he did not know and teach him what he needed to learn.

The actor also remembered telling God he was ready to take care of the woman who would eventually become his wife.

For Remi, it appears marriage was not simply about finding a partner but also about preparing himself for the responsibility that came with it.

Watch the X video of Kunle Remi speaking about his wife here:

Kunle Remi laments Nigeria's worsening economy

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Kunle Remi expressed frustration over Nigeria’s worsening economy in a video shared on his Instagram page.

He questioned leaders and colleagues who believe President Tinubu would fix the situation, while highlighting his struggles with high fuel costs and unreliable electricity in Lekki.

The actor also noted that his staff now struggle with transport costs and urged Nigerians to start discussing the country’s challenges openly.

Source: Legit.ng