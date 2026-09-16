The UAE Golden Residency grants a 10-year renewable stay without a sponsor, and recent graduates from top universities may be eligible

Foreign graduates must have studied at a university ranked among the top 100 in the world to meet one of the key conditions

The programme sets strict GPA requirements and a two-year graduation window that applicants must fall within to be considered

The United Arab Emirates has outlined the specific conditions that foreign university graduates must satisfy to qualify for its Golden Residency programme, a long-term residency scheme that grants up to ten years of stay in the country without the need for a local sponsor.

Administered by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP), the Golden Residency allows successful applicants and their families to live, work, study, and invest in the UAE over an extended period, with the residency renewable automatically at the end of each term.

UAE announces 4 conditions for foreign graduates seeking Golden Residency. Photo: Getty, Unsplash

Source: UGC

UAE Golden Residency: Conditions for foreign graduates

For graduates of universities outside the UAE, four conditions must all be met before an application can proceed.

1. First, the institution must appear among the top 100 universities globally, according to an international ranking recognised by the UAE Ministry of Education.

2. Second, the applicant must have earned a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.5, or an equivalent score, for their bachelor's degree.

3. Third, no more than two years must have passed between the applicant's graduation date and the date of application.

4. Finally, the academic qualification must be officially attested by the Ministry of Education.

What UAE University Graduates Must Satisfy

Graduates of institutions within the UAE face a slightly different set of requirements, with GPA thresholds that vary depending on how the university is classified by the Ministry of Education.

Applicants must hold a bachelor's, master's, or doctoral degree from a Ministry-licensed institution. The university must fall under either Category A or Category B in the Ministry's classification system. The two-year post-graduation window and the Ministry attestation requirement also apply.

Those who graduated from a Category A university need a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.5 out of 4.0, or its equivalent. Graduates from a Category B institution face a higher bar, requiring a GPA of at least 3.8 out of 4.0, or its equivalent.

The Golden Residency programme is particularly relevant for young African professionals and graduates navigating the "japa" wave, as the UAE remains one of the most sought-after destinations for skilled Nigerians and other Africans looking to build careers abroad. Meeting the academic thresholds and acting within the two-year application window are critical steps for any graduate hoping to secure long-term stability in the Emirates.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng