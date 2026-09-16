Joke Silva has recalled how she first met her late husband, veteran actor Olu Jacobs, years before their relationship blossomed into marriage

The actress stated that while many people were excited about Jacobs’ arrival on a movie set, she had no idea the famous actor was coming

Silva also shared a surprising detail about their early relationship, admitting that Jacobs fell for her before she developed romantic feelings for him.

Veteran actress Joke Silva has opened up about how she met her late husband, Olu Jacobs, whose death was confirmed by his family on Wednesday, September 16.

An old interview featuring the actress has resurfaced, offering a glimpse into the early days of the couple’s relationship and how their love story began.

Joke Silva recalls how she first met her late husband, veteran actor Olu Jacobs. Photos: Olu Jacobs/Joke Silva.

Source: Instagram

How Joke Silva met Olu Jacobs

Speaking during an interview on TVC’s Your View, Silva recalled meeting Jacobs on a movie set.

According to the actress, everyone appeared to know that the celebrated actor was coming, except her.

She said they quickly connected when they eventually met, but the relationship did not begin with instant romance from her side.

“Everybody knew the great Olu Jacobs was coming, except me. When he came, we got on very well,” she said.

Olu Jacobs fell first

Silva disclosed that Jacobs was immediately attracted to her, but she did not feel the same way at first.

“For him, it was love at first sight, but for me, it wasn’t,” she said.

The actress later discovered that Jacobs was much older than she initially thought because of his youthful appearance.

The pair eventually married in 1985, with Silva aged 24 and Jacobs 44.

Their marriage lasted for decades and produced two children, making their relationship one of Nollywood’s most celebrated unions.

Watch the YouTube video of Joke Silva speaking about meeting Olu Jacobs here:

Joke Silva recalls meeting Jacobs on a movie set. Photo: Joke Silva

Source: Instagram

Joke Silva celebrates Olu Jacobs at 83

Legit.ng earlier reported that Joke Silva had taken to social media to celebrate her husband, Olu Jacobs, as he clocked a new age.

In a recent post via her Instagram, she recounted meeting her husband when he was 38 and thanked God for his new age of 83.

Acknowledging that their union had been a roller coaster, she glorified God for guiding her and her husband through each day.

Source: Legit.ng