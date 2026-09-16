Veteran Nigerian actor Olu Jacobs died on September 16, 2026, with his family confirming the news on Instagram

The family referred to the actor as 'The Lion of Lufodo' and appealed to bloggers to respect their privacy during mourning

Olu Jacobs' last social media post, a birthday tribute from DSTV in 2022, has resurfaced as fans react to the news

Veteran Nigerian actor Olu Jacobs has died at the age of 84, with his family confirming the news on Instagram on Wednesday, September 16, 2026.

Born Oludotun Baiyewun Jacobs on July 11, 1942, the celebrated actor built one of the most distinguished careers in Nigerian entertainment, spanning theatre, television and film over several decades.

Olu Jacobs’ social media post ignites buzz amid death reports. Credit: @olujacobs

Source: Instagram

His passing marks the loss of a figure whose name became synonymous with Nollywood and the broader Nigerian arts scene.

In their announcement, the family described his life as "well lived and fought" and referred to him affectionately as "The Lion of Lufodo."

They identified him as a beloved husband, father, grandfather and uncle, and asked bloggers and social media influencers to give them space as they grieve.

The family's statement read: "It is with gratitude to God for a life well lived and fought, that we announce the passing of our dear husband, father, grandfather and uncle. The Lion of Lufodo. Oludotun Baiyewun Jacobs (MFR). 11/07/1942 – 16/09/2026."

Olu Jacobs' Last Social Media Post Draws Attention

As news of his death spread across social media, attention quickly turned to the actor's final post on his page, a birthday tribute shared by DSTV celebrating him on his 80th birthday in October 2022. The post, which had been sitting quietly on his profile for years, resurfaced and began circulating widely as fans processed the news of his passing.

See the last social media post made on the veteran's Instagram page:

Fans react to Olu Jacobs' death

The outpouring of tributes online has been significant, with fans expressing grief and gratitude for the actor's contributions to Nigerian culture. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@oluwaseunolufemi wrote:

"Rest in peace sir."

@roderick54040 reacted:

"I hope it's rumours 😭😭😭."

jolowokarina said:

"He fought really hard. He was a fighter. He fought the good fight of faith. Rest well, Warrior 💪."

@chimnoyanzekanne commented:

"Keep resting sir 😢."

@arinz_e1805 said:

"Rip sir ❤️."

@thechristian.en wrote:

"Rest in peace daddy ❤️ Thank you for everything sir"

@brian_izee12 commented:

"Rest in peace sir."

@jigioluwa shared:

"Thanks for making my childhood 😍❤️."

Olu Jacobs’ final social media post triggers reactions as death reports emerge. Credit: @olujacobs

Source: Instagram

Joke Silva celebrates Olu Jacobs at 83

Legit.ng earlier reported that Joke Silva had taken to social media to celebrate her husband, Olu Jacobs, as he clocked a new age.

In a recent post via her Instagram, she recounted meeting her husband when he was 38 and thanked God for his new age of 83.

Acknowledging that their union had been a roller coaster, she glorified God for guiding her and her husband through each day.

Source: Legit.ng