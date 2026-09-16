Landmark University Publishes Amount Lecturers With PhD Earn Per Year, Shows Earnings By Level
- Landmark University published the official annual salary figures for lecturers holding a PhD across two academic levels
- The salary figures are broken down by lecturer grade, with each level carrying a different pay range
- The published amounts reveal a significant gap between the minimum and maximum earnings at each level
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Landmark University has made public the annual salary figures for its PhD-holding lecturers, giving a clear picture of what academics at the institution earn across two distinct levels.
The university's published breakdown covers two lecturer grades, each tied to a specific salary band.
Landmark University PhD lecturer salaries by level
Lecturers holding a PhD who fall under Level 1, classified as Lecturer I under the LUASS 10A scale, earn between N2,606,346 and N3,288,890 annually.
Those in Level 2, classified as Lecturer II under the LUASS 08A scale, earn between N2,023,820 and N2,396,855 per year.
What the salary gap means
The figures show that a Lecturer I with a PhD earns considerably more than a Lecturer II with the same qualification. At the lower end, the gap between the two minimum salaries stands at roughly N582,526, while the difference between the two maximum figures reaches approximately N891,035.
The salary ranges also reveal room for growth within each level. A Lecturer II at the top of the LUASS 08A scale, for instance, earns more than a Lecturer I sitting at the bottom of the LUASS 10A range, suggesting that progression within a grade can close some of the distance between levels.
Landmark University reveals lecturers’ annual salaries
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Landmark University had publicly disclosed the salary structure for its academic staff, including the annual pay ranges for Lecturer I and Lecturer II positions.
The private university revealed that lecturers without a PhD earn between N1,863,945 and N3,032,931 per year, depending on their academic rank.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng