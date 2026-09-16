Landmark University published the official annual salary figures for lecturers holding a PhD across two academic levels

The salary figures are broken down by lecturer grade, with each level carrying a different pay range

The published amounts reveal a significant gap between the minimum and maximum earnings at each level

Landmark University has made public the annual salary figures for its PhD-holding lecturers, giving a clear picture of what academics at the institution earn across two distinct levels.

The university's published breakdown covers two lecturer grades, each tied to a specific salary band.

Landmark University announces how much Lecturer I and II with PhD earn annually. Right image for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Facebook/Landmark University, Getty Images/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Landmark University PhD lecturer salaries by level

Lecturers holding a PhD who fall under Level 1, classified as Lecturer I under the LUASS 10A scale, earn between N2,606,346 and N3,288,890 annually.

Those in Level 2, classified as Lecturer II under the LUASS 08A scale, earn between N2,023,820 and N2,396,855 per year.

What the salary gap means

The figures show that a Lecturer I with a PhD earns considerably more than a Lecturer II with the same qualification. At the lower end, the gap between the two minimum salaries stands at roughly N582,526, while the difference between the two maximum figures reaches approximately N891,035.

The salary ranges also reveal room for growth within each level. A Lecturer II at the top of the LUASS 08A scale, for instance, earns more than a Lecturer I sitting at the bottom of the LUASS 10A range, suggesting that progression within a grade can close some of the distance between levels.

Landmark University reveals lecturers’ annual salaries

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Landmark University had publicly disclosed the salary structure for its academic staff, including the annual pay ranges for Lecturer I and Lecturer II positions.

The private university revealed that lecturers without a PhD earn between N1,863,945 and N3,032,931 per year, depending on their academic rank.

Source: Legit.ng