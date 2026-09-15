Thailand is scrapping its 60-day visa-free scheme from September 15, 2026, cutting stays for dozens of nationalities including Americans and Britons

Visa on Arrival will shrink from 31 eligible countries to just 3, while 21 nationalities will lose visa-free access to Thailand entirely

Land-border crossings under the new 30-day exemption will be capped at two entries per calendar year for most affected nationalities

Thailand is rolling out sweeping changes to its entry rules from September 15, 2026, ending the 60-day visa-free scheme that has been in place since July 2024 and replacing it with a tighter framework that affects dozens of nationalities worldwide.

The reforms were formalised through four orders published in Thailand's Royal Gazette on August 31, 2026. Citizens of the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada will still be able to visit without a visa, but their permitted stay will drop from 60 days to 30 days, and the exemption will cover tourism only.

Thailand Ends 60-Day Visa Exemption in 2026: What Changes for Travellers

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Who qualifies for the new 30-day exemption

According to Visa News, a total of 60 countries and territories will be eligible for the 30-day tourist visa exemption, including France, Germany, Japan, Singapore, South Africa, India, Israel, the UAE, and New Zealand, among others. Travellers from these countries may apply for a one-entry extension of up to 30 additional days by visiting a Thai immigration office in-country, subject to approval.

Those who want more time can apply before departure for a category "TR" electronic tourist visa, which permits a 60-day stay from the date of arrival and can itself be extended by a further 30 days.

One of the more significant shifts is that visa-free entry is now confined strictly to tourism. Under the 2024 scheme, travellers could enter without a visa for short-term business activities as well. The Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed on September 3 that anyone entering for purposes other than tourism must obtain the appropriate visa category before travelling.

Land-border entries under the 30-day exemption will also be capped at two crossings per calendar year. Nationals of Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore are exempt from this restriction. Air and sea arrivals are not affected.

Countries losing visa-free access

Mauritius and Seychelles will move to a separate 15-day visa-free arrangement. The change is more significant for Mauritian citizens, who previously benefited from the full 60-day exemption.

The Visa on Arrival programme will shrink dramatically. Currently open to 31 countries and territories, it will be available from September 15 only to passport holders from Azerbaijan, Belarus, and Serbia. The fee of 2,000 baht and the 15-day tourist stay remain unchanged.

Twenty-one nationalities, including those of Colombia, Mexico, Morocco, Sri Lanka, Uruguay, and Uzbekistan, will lose all visa-free access and must obtain a visa before arrival. Thailand has expanded its e-Visa system to cover its entire diplomatic network, making online applications available to these travellers.

Countries with existing bilateral visa-waiver agreements, such as China, Russia, Brazil, South Korea, and Argentina, are not affected by the reform. Their arrangements remain in force independently.

Travellers who entered Thailand on or before September 14, 2026 will retain the full length of stay granted at the border. The Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC) remains compulsory for all foreign nationals regardless of their visa status.

Source: Legit.ng