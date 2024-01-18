Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola has congratulated his co-billionaire for setting up a massive refinery in the country

He said this after paying a visit to the multi-billion naira structure, which recently commenced production

Otedeola, on his visit to the refinery, took to his X account to declare the plant as the 8th wonder of the world

Nigerian billionaire investor Femi Otedola visited the refinery of his co-billionaire friend Aliko Dangote.

This comes after the refinery recently commenced production after receiving six million barrels of crude oil.

Femi Otedola calls Dangote Refinery '8th wonder of the world' after visiting plant. Photo Credit: Femi Otedola, Dangote Refinery

Dangote, a Nigerian industrialist and Africa's richest man said products from the refinery will hit the market within the month after receiving all regulatory approvals.

Congratulating Dangote for the milestone, Otedola, who was wowed by the plant's massive structure, regarded the plant as the '8th wonder of the world'.

He wrote on his X account,

“Today I visited the 8th wonder of the world: the Dangote Oil Refinery, which just started production.

“Congratulations to my bestie Aliko Dangoteon this tremendous feat! Guinness Book of Records for the world’s largest single train petroleum refinery in the world. History is made.”

How Nigerians are reacting to this on X

@Pharouk_Arc

"Congratulations to AlikoDangote and Nigeria at large."

"I hope it's the beginning of a new dawn. We anticipate your PMS price per Litre. It has largely affected us as a nation."

@summarizest

"Femi Otedola celebrates Aliko Dangote for inaugurating the world's largest single train petroleum refinery, the Dangote Oil Refinery."

@gathyinsights

"He is a hero in Nigeria. I hope fuel price decreases"

@ii_am_dml

"Congratulations to my bestie @AlikoDangote on this tremendous feat! Guinness Book of Records for the world’s largest single train petroleum refinery in the world."

@Herbmer

"Congratulations to @AlikoDangote... The pride of Africa"

