Cute Geminme said the controversy surrounding her relationship with Lil Frosh has made some men reluctant to approach her romantically

The influencer claimed that men who avoid her because of the incident may themselves have abusive tendencies

Geminme also alleged that the controversy has affected her career, claiming brands are now unwilling to work with her

Lil Frosh’s former girlfriend, Cute Geminme, has opened up about the personal and professional difficulties she says she has faced since the controversy surrounding her relationship with the singer.

According to the social media influencer in a recent interview with Egungun of Lagos, the incident has continued to follow her even as she tries to move forward with her life.

She claimed that some men are now hesitant to establish relationships with her because of what happened between her and Lil Frosh.

Cute Geminme says the controversy surrounding her relationship with Lil Frosh has made some men reluctant to approach her romantically. Photos: Lil Frosh/Geminme.

Source: Instagram

“Guys run away from me because of the Lil Frosh incident,” she said.

Rather than viewing the men’s reluctance as understandable caution, Geminme offered a controversial interpretation.

She said she believes any man who refuses to get close to her because of the incident could himself have abusive tendencies.

“But I believe any guy that’s scared of coming close to me and does not want to have anything to do with me because of that is also an abus£r,” she stated.

Her comments highlight how difficult it can be for people involved in highly publicised relationship controversies to separate their personal lives from what the public remembers.

But according to Geminme, the impact has gone beyond romance.

Geminme also claimed that the controversy has affected her ability to secure brand partnerships.

“No brand want to work with me because of all the negative issues,” she alleged.

Watch the X video of Cute Geminme speaking about her controversy with Lil Frosh affected her career here:

Reactions trail Cute Geminme's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@maccarefoundtn stated:

"Why won’t I Run away from this girl ? you set up a man and ruin his career and you want us to come to you , This lady , you lied accept you lied and move on."

@its_Bukasino noted:

"Why apologise to Nigerians for speaking up for yourself for not allowing to be bullied? There is something fishy about this apology. If literally you were bullied, you owe no Nigerian or the world apology whether you are getting gigs or not. Unless, you lied against him."

Cute Geminme claims that men who avoid her because of the incident may themselves have abusive tendencies. Photo: Cute Geminme.

Source: Instagram

Lil Frosh denies abusing Cute Geminme

Legit.ng recalls reporting a while back when Lil Frosh was in the news over the allegations of physically abusing his girlfriend.

The singer at the time came out to defend himself, noting that his girlfriend's facial swelling wasn't due to physical abuse but rather an allergic reaction caused it.

Despite losing his contract with Davido Music Worldwide (DMW) over the issue, Lil Frosh has maintained his innocence.

Source: Legit.ng