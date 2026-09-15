Nigerian streamer Carter Efe claimed his viral song 'Machala' contributed to Wizkid's career during a radio interview

Carter Efe challenged Wizkid to a boxing match, saying he would fight for free while Wizkid gets paid $1 million

The streamer also cited Wizkid's failure to acknowledge his contribution as a source of tension between them

Nigerian streamer and comedian Carter Efe has turned up the heat on Afrobeats superstar Wizkid, claiming credit for boosting the singer's profile and daring him to settle their differences inside a boxing ring.

Speaking during an interview on Yanga FM, Carter Efe made a bold case for what he believes his 2022 viral hit 'Machala' did for Wizkid's brand. He insisted the song reached number one and earned him significant money, arguing that both he and the singer benefited from its success.

Carter Efe ignites reactions with bold challenge to Afrobeats star Wizkid. Credit: carterefe/wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

"Me and Wizkid share glory, I drop Machala, the song enter number 1, even though say na me make money why he no fit acknowledge me?" he said.

Carter Efe's boxing challenge to Wizkid

Carter Efe went further, challenging Wizkid to a free boxing bout and insisting he wants nothing from the arrangement financially. In a surprising twist, he suggested organisers could pay Wizkid $1 million just to show up to the fight, while he himself would compete without a single kobo.

"Make them no even pay any money, I swear to God, make them pay Wizkid 1 million dollars, make them con say Oya go and follow Carter Efe, make them no give me single kobo," he said.

He also expressed confidence about the outcome. He then issued a direct call:

"Make them carry Wizkid come chaos in the ring make we fight."

Wizkid's silence sparked the beef

At the heart of Carter Efe's frustration is what he describes as a lack of acknowledgement from Wizkid after 'Machala' went viral. According to him, once the singer chose not to recognise his role in the song's success, he decided to return the same energy.

"As he no acknowledge me, me sef no acknowledge am again," he said.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Carter Efe and singer Speed Darlington clashed at an event ahead of a highly anticipated boxing match.

Streamer Carter Efe opens up about his beef with singer Wizkid. Credit: carterefe

Source: Instagram

The video of Carter Efe challenging Wizkid to a boxing fight is below:

Reactions as Carter Efe challenges Wizkid

Fans on social media had a field day reacting to the interview on X.

@Iamkhozi11 wrote:

"Carter just want do things with big wiz❤️😂"

@Fati362207 said:

"Carterefe leave Wiz I wna fight you if I no comot your teeth ehh you no go get mouth talk about Wiz @carterefe__ if I no beat you for ring call me"

@Nzubechukwu02 commented:

"First of all baba, say thank God na you Dey talk lowkey, baba dey scared 😱😹 Secondly, my idol 🦅 can't stoop so low as to fight over money 🤣 not to talk of fighting with you. 😁"

@1body_count wrote:

"Wizkid no need to fight anybody one tweet from him and your mentions will become a national emergency. 🦅😭"

@Rinabloom01 reacted:

"Carterefe said 'give him $1M but me I will fight him for FREE' 💀 The desperation is loud"

Moment Peller begged fans about Carter Efe surfaces

Legit.ng reported that a video of streamer Peller sparked reactions online after he was seen going on his knees and pleading with his fans to report and bring down Carter Efe’s TikTok account.

In the video, Peller accused Carter Efe of not wanting other people to succeed, while referring to comments the comedian allegedly made about Kolu travelling abroad.

Carter Efe subsequently lost his TikTok account permanently, adding more attention to Peller’s resurfaced plea.

Source: Legit.ng