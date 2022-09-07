Fast-rising skit maker turn singer Carter Efe has come out to debunk Berri Tiga's story that he is the owner of the song Machala that they sang together

Carter revealed during a recent interview with Ebuka on Rubbin Minds how he stumbled on the hit track, noting that it was just a freestyle

The energetic dark-skinned comic noted during the interview that he had never met Wizkid before he did the song, but it was borne out of his love for the singer

Popular young Nigerian content creator turn singer Oderhohwo Joseph Efe better known as Carter Efe, whose viral song Machala has come under the spotlight for copyright infringement, finally reveals who the real owner of the song is.

During a recent interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on his show Rubbin Minds, Carter revealed how he came about the song and why he is the real owner, not his colleague Berri Tiga.

Skit maker Carter Efe continues to lay claim of ownership to the viral song, Machala Photo credit:@carterefe/@berri_tiga

Source: Instagram

Carter shared with Ebuka that he stumbled on the song while playing with some YouTube beats. While doing this freestyle, Efe said he noticed that the song and tune he was playing were quite catchy, and the Machala vocals made sense.

So he decided to reach out to Berri Tiga, asking him to come over to his place so they could record the song.

I don't know how to sing, that's why I featured Berri Tiga

The skit maker, however, noted during the interview that he reached out to Berri because he couldn't sing, and he knows Berri is a good singer.

Carter also revealed during the interview that he had never met Wizkid before he did the song and made the track just out of love for Wizzy and Wizkid FC.

Watch an excerpt of the interview below:

See some of the reactions of netizens to Carter's revelation below:

@victornifemi:

"Carter with d real vibes Jah bless u jare."

@namedjunaid:

"This video just make me dey love Carter efe."

@oliverpilz_pilz:

"Your friends dey pull down you have to level up bro, I love you bro."

@oshodi_segun:

"Who con get the song true true like this."

