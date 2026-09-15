A Delta State court on September 15, 2026, ruled on the bail application filed by Odogwu Asaba's lawyers in the assault case involving the late Favour

Lawyer Awele Ideal, who is representing late Favour's family on a pro bono basis, shared an update on the court's decision

Fans flooded the comment section with strong reactions after the court's ruling was made public

A court has turned down the bail application filed on behalf of Ifeanyi Ogbonna, popularly known as Odogwu Asaba, in the ongoing criminal case connected to the death of late Favour.

Lawyer Awele Ideal, who is handling the case on behalf of late Favour's family at no cost, announced the development via Instagram on Tuesday, September 15, 2026.

Fans react as court takes action on Odogwu Asaba's case. Photo credit@odogwuasaba

Source: Instagram

According to Awele, Odogwu Asaba's legal team filed the bail application three weeks ago, and her office responded to it promptly. When the application was argued in court on Tuesday, the judge firmly rejected it.

Ogbonna will therefore continue to be held at the Ogwashi Uku Maximum Correctional Centre.

Awele vows to keep fighting for justice

Odogwu Asaba continues staying in prison over court case. Photo credit@odogwuasaba

Source: Instagram

Awele confirmed he has been representing the family entirely on a pro bono basis, covering both legal services and financial support to ensure the matter is pursued thoroughly.

In the post, Awele invoked the Latin legal maxim "Fiat Justitia Ruat Caelum about the content creator's case, meaning "let justice be done though the heavens fall," signalling the commitment to seeing the case through.

"I still hold the brief of this case for late Favour's family on Probono basis rendering my legal services and financial support to ensure that no stone is left unturned," she wrote, adding that she would continue to provide public updates as the case progresses.

Here is the Instagram post about Odogwu Asaba's case in court:

Fans react to the court's decision

The update drew significant attention online, with many followers expressing relief and frustration in equal measure.

@ekeneudemadu wrote:

"Bail kwa? Who dey talk about bailing him?"

@star.enterprise76 commented:

"The wife and co want to grant him bail by all means. Thank God the girl has a good lawyer."

@shopevrytin1 reacted:

"And the church sayyy.. Amen."

@ayo_louis010 said:

"He should just comot mind for bailing now. Let him keep resting behind bar."

@dovenbeellc wrote:

"Baba wan run."

@baroness_tonia commented:

"The wife will soon come out and do video while sweating."

@auntysmart200 added:

"It's not all men but always a man. Animals."

Lady makes assault allegations against Odogwu Asaba

Legit.ng reported that a new allegation had emerged involving popular content creator Odogwu Asaba, as another woman had come forward with claims about her experience with him.

The woman alleged that she was invited to Asaba after being promised N100,000 by the content creator. According to her, after she arrived and later left, Odogwu Asaba blocked her across all platforms, leaving her unable to reach him.

Source: Legit.ng