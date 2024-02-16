Content creator Tomama has gotten netizens laughing after she posted a video of her head showing her rescinding hairline

She also requested that bald men leave her alone as most of the advances she had been getting were from such kinds of men

Her fans gave her suggestions on what to do to her hair while others simply advised her to marry a man with full hair

Nollywood actress and content creator Oluwatoyin Albert, aka Tomama or Dat Warri Girl, has advised bald men to leave her alone as she showed her rescinding hairline.

Tomama gets netizens laughing with her rescinding hairline. Image credit: @datwarrigirl/Instagram

In a video shared on her Instagram page, the funny woman was seen pointing to the middle of her head where her hair began. She said it could be due to the nature of her hair that keeps attracting her to bald men.

She took out a pencil and drew some lines on the area without hair to create an illusion before she combed it. Her caption on the video read:

"Bald headed men leave me alone."

Check out Tomama's hair in the video below:

Tomama's fans react to her hair

Some fans and colleagues of the content creator reacted to her hair and her statement on bald men approaching her. Check out some of their comments below:

@igosave:

"Go skin."

@gospeloftruth247:

"Leave relaxer for two years and your hair will grow back. Happened to someone I know."

@pwetycherish:

"At this point you should try Indian men for the sake of your children."

@mikeozemwogie2019:

"Can people like you ever be bullied?"

@spicy_tee004:

"And full hairline for fit u o."

@mcedopikin:

"You Dey draw eye brow for forehead?"

@ranmolt:

"Date hairy man at this point."

@o.b.o_nation77:

"Area, be like this your hair matter we go sit down talk about am for community oh."

@omo___wunmi:

"Run ooo before they let you bring forth bald infants."

@sophihair:

"Illusionist I greet you."

@ebiscosugar:

"Be like your front hair follow Moses enter burning bush o."

@monicafriday1:

"Pencil frontal, leave me abeg."

