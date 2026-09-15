Gloria Orji-Emodi, a media and PR expert, unearthed her 2006 employment and confirmation letters from Cosmo FM radio station in Enugu

The contract letter revealed she was hired as a Production/On Air artiste starting March 1, 2006, at a radio studio in Independence Layout, Enugu

Her post drew waves of nostalgia from Nigerians who remembered Cosmo FM fondly from their university days

Gloria Orji-Emodi, a media and PR expert, sent waves of nostalgia across Nigerian social media after she stumbled upon her original employment documents from Cosmo FM, the Enugu-based radio station, and shared them publicly on X.

In a post on September 14, 2026, Orji-Emodi revealed that she had found her employment and confirmation letters from the station, both dated 2006, and decided to give her followers a glimpse of what her pay package looked like at the time.

A Nigerian lady shares her 2006 radio station employment letter. Photo Credit: @fabulosgloria

Source: Twitter

What Cosmo FM paid its staff in 2006

The contract letter, addressed to Orji-Emodi and titled "Letter of Contract," confirmed her appointment as a Production/On Air artiste beginning 1 March 2006.

According to the document, the station offered her a gross annual compensation of N300,000 (Three Hundred Thousand Naira), to be paid in equal monthly instalments.

Her role required her to work at the company's radio studios located in Independence Layout, Enugu.

The post quickly attracted attention from Nigerians who had personal memories tied to the station, with many recalling Cosmo FM as a significant part of their student years in eastern Nigeria.

See her tweet below:

Nigerians react with nostalgia for Cosmo FM

@Sinamaoponge_ok said:

"Cosmo FM kept me alive in Federal poly Idah that year 2006 to 2007 with my battery radio once I enter my room it's straight to my radio before removing my clothes, listening all night till morning."

@vigtar1 said:

"The death of Cosmo many terrible implications for Africa and black people. It meant investing abroad with stolen wealth us better than investing at home with stolen wealth. I don't believe security agencies should in any way close businesses to/while fighting corruption."

@AfroIzu said:

"Chai!!! Cosmo FM during my days in UniZik, that station was premium - has the best OAPs of those days, best programs and plays amazing gamzz like no other."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man who worked as a pharmacy sales rep had disclosed how much he was paid then.

Ex-assistant lecturer discloses his salary

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a former assistant lecturer had revealed how much he was paid every month.

The man mentioned that a certain amount was deducted from his gross income, and after that, he would take a specific amount home.

He mentioned the amount of his gross income in the post and also his take-home pay after all the many deductions.

Source: Legit.ng