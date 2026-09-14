Babcock University has published its 2026/2027 feeding and accommodation charges on its official portal

Students choosing the 3-meals-per-day feeding plan will pay up to N1,428,000 for the full academic year

Accommodation fees vary by hostel type, ranging from N397,712 for a regular room to N564,180 for Classic Plus

Babcock University has released its billing schedule for the 2026/2027 academic session, with new figures showing how much students will pay for feeding and accommodation across the year.

The fee breakdown covers two feeding plan options and four categories of on-campus accommodation, giving students and their families a clear picture of what to budget for before the session begins.

Babcock University releases its feeding and accommodation fee. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Babcock University feeding plans for 2026/2027

Babcock University students who opt for two meals daily will pay N952,000 for the full year, or N476,000 per semester. Those who prefer three meals a day will be charged N1,428,000 annually, with the first semester portion coming to N714,000.

The figures represent a significant financial commitment for families, particularly given the economic pressures many Nigerian households are facing, and they have drawn attention online since the schedule was published.

Accommodation options and prices

Four hostel categories are available, each priced differently based on the level of comfort and facilities offered.

- The Classic Plus option is the most expensive, at N564,180 for the full year and N282,090 per semester.

- Classic Hostel follows at N526,568 annually, with a first-semester cost of N263,284.

- The Premium Hostel sits at N404,398.40 per year and N202,199.20 for one semester

- The Regular Hostel is the most affordable at N397,712 for the year and N198,856 per semester.

Combined with tuition and other charges, the total cost of attending Babcock University in Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State, for the 2026/2027 session is expected to run into several million naira, depending on the options a student selects.

In a similar story, Legit.ng published that Babcock University released its 2026/2027 approved school fees for Law, Biochemistry, and Computer Science.

Bowen University releases school fees

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Bowen University approved its 2026/2027 school fees for Law, Medicine and Surgery, and Theatre Arts. The figures apply to 100-level students and exclude accommodation, bench fees and other levies.

Medicine and Surgery carries the highest fee among the listed programmes, while Theatre Arts is the most affordable. Given the major differences between the programmes, prospective students and their families may want to review the full fee breakdown before making plans.

Source: Legit.ng