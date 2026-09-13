Faithia Williams was spotted kneeling before veteran actors at Habeeb Alagbe's 40th birthday party in Ikeja

The video captured the actress paying her respects to Peju Ogunmola, Mama Ereko, and Akin Boss at the event

Several prominent Yoruba Nollywood stars attended the celebration, including Mide Martins and her husband Afeez Owo

A video of Nollywood actress Faithia Williams showing deep respect to her senior colleagues has set social media buzzing, with many viewers weighing in on the moment.

The clip emerged from a birthday celebration thrown by actor Habeeb Alagbe, who marked his 40th year with a party held in Ikeja.

Faithia Williams’ encounter with senior colleagues at party sparks reactions online. Credit: @faithiawilliams

Source: Instagram

The gathering drew a strong turnout from the Yoruba film industry, with Mide Martins and her husband Afeez Owo, Peju Ogunmola, Damilola Oni, Fausat Balogun, and several others counted among the guests.

Faithia Williams' Show of Respect

In the footage that has since circulated widely online, Faithia Williams was seen going down on her knees to greet veterans Peju Ogunmola, Mama Ereko, and Akin Boss during the occasion.

Fans react as Faithia Williams warmly greets senior Nollywood colleagues at party. Credit: @Faithiabalogun

Source: Instagram

The gesture, rooted in Yoruba cultural tradition, drew significant attention and got people talking about values of humility and respect within the entertainment industry.

The moment struck a chord with many observers who noted that despite Williams' own standing as an established actress in Nollywood, she did not hesitate to honour those who paved the way before her.

Watch the viral video of Faithia Williams with her colleagues:

Faithia Balogun's movie causes backlash

Legit.ng previously reported that Faithia Balogun joined the list of filmmakers to make epic movies.

She took to her online page to promote her film by praising the character it was named after, Efunroye Tinubu.

Fathia had shared a photo of her movie poster and accompanied it with a caption stating that Efunroye was more than just a warrior. According to her, she was also a ruler who rewrote history.

Source: Legit.ng