The UK government said international students may need to submit a cover letter if their bank accounts show large or unexplained deposits

Applicants with gaps in their education history may also be required to provide an explanation along with supporting documents

The new checks could affect thousands of Nigerians planning to study in British universities and higher institutions

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The United Kingdom government has introduced new checks requiring Student visa applicants to account for unusual deposits in their bank statements and any periods during which they were not in formal education.

The announcement was made on Friday, September 11, as part of updated guidance for international students applying for a UK Student visa.

UK government introduces additional checks for student visa applicants with financial discrepancies. Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

The government said applicants whose accounts contain large or unexplained funds may need to submit a cover letter alongside their application.

The UK government said:

"Applying for a student visa? You may need to provide a cover letter explaining your situation if there are large deposits or unexplained funds in your bank account and there are gaps since you last studied"

Where possible, applicants may also be asked to provide supporting documents to back up the explanation they give.

What Nigerian need to know

The development is particularly relevant to Nigerian applicants, thousands of whom enrol in British universities and higher education institutions each year across fields such as business, engineering, health, information technology and postgraduate programmes.

Students who received money recently from parents, relatives or sponsors should keep clear records showing where those funds came from, as the checks mean a healthy account balance alone may no longer be sufficient.

Applicants who spent time away from education will also need to prepare a credible explanation for the gap and gather any evidence that supports it.

The broader visa requirements remain unchanged. Applicants must hold an offer from a licensed student sponsor, prove they can cover their own costs throughout their studies, pay the visa application fee and the immigration healthcare surcharge.

Conditions that apply after arrival

Once in the UK, Student visa holders face restrictions on the type and amount of work they can take on, depending on their course.

UK-bound Nigerian students may need to provide evidence explaining the source of their funds. Photo: cras

Source: Getty Images

They cannot claim most public funds, work as professional sportspersons or coaches, or operate as self-employed workers.

The permitted length of stay is linked to the level of the course: eligible students aged 18 and above can remain for up to five years for degree-level programmes, and up to two years for courses below degree level.

For Nigerians planning to study in Britain, the latest guidance makes clear that financial transparency and a well-documented academic history are now central to a successful visa application.

UK releases new list of companies that can sponsor Nigerians' work visa

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the United Kingdom's Home Office has expanded its official list of employers authorised to recruit overseas talent, with the total number of licensed sponsor organisations now standing at 142,459.

The register covers employers approved to issue Certificates of Sponsorship under both the Skilled Worker and Temporary Worker immigration routes.

A Certificate of Sponsorship is a mandatory requirement for any foreign national applying for a UK work visa.

Source: Legit.ng