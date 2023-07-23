A voice note of controversial singer Portable Zazu shooting his shot at socialite Papaya Ex has gone viral

Portable in the audio revealed he is attracted to the socialite as he urged her to be his 6th baby mama

Not stopping there, Portable vowed to give Papaya Ex 30 per cent of his entire wealth, which sparked reactions

Street Pop star and Zeh Nation boss Portable has caused a buzz over a trending voice note of him shooting his shot at socialite Papaya Ex.

In the short audio, Portable, who seemed to have fallen in love with Papaya Ex, could be heard promising to give her 30% of his entire wealth if she agreed to become his 6th baby mama.

Papaya Ex laughs over Portable proposal. Credit: @portablebaeby @papaya_ex

The Zazu crooner gushed about Papaya's beauty, adding that she’s not just a ‘fish’ but ‘fishes’.

Portable, who already has three known baby mamas, stressed that Papaya would regret not marrying a rich man.

Reacting to Portable's voice note, Papaya Ex dismissed the singer's proposal entirely as a joke.

Slide the post below to listen to the voice note:

Netizens react as Portable proposes to Papaya to be his 6th baby mama

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that have trailed the audio, see them below:

generallado:

"There's this confidence that comes with having money. Worst case scenario, they'd find you funny."

sososoberekon:

"I don learn new pattern to Dey toast woman."

seunfunmi__blp:

"Papaya will buy portable in a million times ."

timelessmoney1:

"Lowkey Papaya ex dey think about am ‍."

paulagram__:

"Money don't hate polygamy , they hate poverty !!!"

vickygold009:

"See me smiling he said,if you no marry rich man you offend yourself why won’t you just love portable ❤️❤️."

jerry_wytee_:

"If them give her portable 30% property e no go last 1month ."

