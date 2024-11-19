Social media influencer Papaya Ex has shared a video of her having fun on vacation at an unknown place

In the clip, she introduced her roommate to her fans and also shared the name of the roommate with them

The recording made her fans worried as they wondered why she chose that kind of companion on her holiday

Social media influencer and actress, Abike Halima Raheem, better known as Papaya Ex, has shared a fun video as she enjoys her vacation at an undisclosed location.

The actress, who was celebrated by Portable, was in her night wear, she whined her waist while looking at her roommate.

In the caption of her post, she said that her roommate's name was Musafa.

Papaya Ex's roommate locked outside

In the clip, Papaya Ex's roommate, who is a lion, was seen sitting outside her room. The lion was watching calmly at the influencer whom singer Portable had a crush on.

Papaya Ex looked at her roommate for a while as stepped down while trying to change from her night wear.

See the video here:

What fans said about Papaya Ex's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans about the post made by the social media influencer. Here are some of the comments below:

@adaunleashed:

"Lol I hope you know the lioness is in predator mode. All it needs is for the glass to be broken and the rest is history."

@mssgloss:

"Pls no sleep oh cause mufasa."

@riches_emporium:

"What if e break the glass just what if?"

@iampreecious:

"If the lion breaks the glass?"

@_sarah.lucky:

"Why is your roommate outside?"

@ezenwa_colette:

"Ahhh. Wetin carry you go lion's den?"

@ayastar_20:

"This is so unfair papaya why did you lock your roommate outside ?naah that’s so unkind of you ooo try open door Biko."

@ellen_kedz_:

"My definition of Perfecto."

@treasure__stage:

"Extremely fineee."

@iam_gabrielsaint:

"Just Dy put people for konji mode everytime u drop."

Bobrisky shades Papaya Ex

Legit.ng had reported that the popular Nigerian crossdresser threw shade at Instagram influencer Papaya Ex.

It is no longer news that the two public figures are sworn enemies, and Bobrisky wasted no time in laughing at Papaya’s outfit to a movie premiere.

Bob’s online shade at Papaya drew a series of interesting reactions from some of the crossdresser’s followers.

