Building Collapse in Enugu's Independence Layout Kills One, Rescue Ongoing

A four-storey uncompleted building collapsed at Independence Layout in Enugu State at about 6am on Sunday, September 13, 2026

NEMA confirmed its Director-General immediately deployed an Emergency Rescue Team to coordinate search and rescue operations at the scene

Rescue teams found people trapped beneath the rubble and mobilised an excavator to clear debris as operations continued

One person has died after an uncompleted four-storey building collapsed in the Independence Layout area of Enugu State on Sunday, September 13, 2026.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said the incident happened at around 6am. The agency disclosed this in an official statement signed by its Press Unit spokesperson, Manzo Ezekiel, and published on NEMA's X handle.

Rescue teams continue search operations as emergency responders clear debris from the collapsed four-storey building in Enugu. Photo credit: NEMA/x

Source: Twitter

According to PUNCH, NEMA Director-General Mrs Zubaida Umar swiftly directed the agency's Enugu Operations Office to send an Emergency Rescue Team to the scene upon learning of the collapse.

Rescue operations at Enugu collapse site

When the rescue team arrived, they were told that several people remained trapped under the debris and immediately began search and rescue operations. To help clear the rubble, an excavator was brought in to support the difficult removal process.

"As of 11:20 a.m., the joint rescue team successfully recovered the lifeless body of one male victim from the collapsed structure," NEMA said in the statement.

The agency confirmed that rescue efforts were still under way at the time the statement was issued, with teams continuing to search for any additional victims who may still be trapped.

"Rescue operations are still ongoing as emergency responders continue to search through the debris to ascertain whether other victims remain trapped beneath the rubble," it added.

Agencies coordinating the response

The operation is being handled jointly by NEMA alongside several other bodies, including the Enugu State Emergency Management Agency, the Nigeria Police Force, the Enugu State Fire and Rescue Service, the Enugu State Capital Territory Development Authority, and the Enugu State Ministry of Works and Infrastructure.

Abuja building collapses hours after being sealed

Legit.ng earlier reported that a building in Wuse Zone 3, Abuja, collapsed on Monday evening, triggering an emergency response from multiple federal and FCT agencies.

The incident occurred on Abidjan Street, and preliminary findings have since revealed that the structure had been flagged and sealed by authorities before it came down.

Source: Legit.ng