Chimamanda Adichie says the death of her 21-month-old son, Nkanu, has changed how she feels about Nigeria

The award-winning author says she now does not want to return to the country where she once felt deeply connected to her identity and writing

Adichie’s comments come amid an ongoing coroner’s inquest into her son’s death and allegations of medical negligence surrounding his treatment

Chimamanda Adichie has opened up about how the devastating death of her 21-month-old son, Nkanu, changed her feelings towards Nigeria.

The award-winning author made the revelation in an interview with The New York Times, saying she no longer wants to return to the country.

“I do not want to go back to Nigeria,” Adichie said, adding, “My feelings toward Nigeria have changed.”

Chimamanda Adichie says the death of her 21-month-old son, Nkanu, has changed how she feels about Nigeria. Photos: Chimamanda Adichie.

Source: Instagram

A painful change

According to The PUNCH report, before Nkanu’s death, Adichie described Nigeria as deeply connected to her identity and writing. She said the country gave her “everything” that enabled her to become a writer.

But the loss of her son appears to have changed that emotional connection.

Nkanu, one of her twin boys, died in December 2025 following a medical emergency at Euracare in Nigeria.

Adichie had alleged medical negligence in the treatment of her son, while the circumstances surrounding his death are being examined at a coroner’s inquest.

The author recalled being told by a doctor that her son had been given too much propofol during an MRI examination.

“I still can’t believe we’re talking about my son who died,” she said.

Chimamanda Adichie says she does not want to return to the country where she once felt deeply connected to her identity and writing. Photo: Chimamanda Adichie.

Source: Instagram

Adichie bagged chieftaincy title in 2023

Legit.ng had reported earlier that the renowned novelist, Chimamanda Adichie Ngozi, had become the first woman to be made a chief in Abba, Anambra State.

She was conferred with "Odeluwa" which means she who writes for the world," by HRH, Igwe Leonard Nwankwo Ezeh of Abba.

Adichie, who is also a feminist, said she is happy to know that more women will be conferred in time to come.

Source: Legit.ng