Bowen University released its approved 2026/2027 school fees for selected undergraduate programmes

Medicine and Surgery carried the highest approved fee among the three programmes listed by the university

The fees covered in this article apply strictly to 100-level students and exclude accommodation and bench fees

Bowen University has published its approved school fees for the 2026/2027 academic session, with figures now available for Law, Medicine and Surgery, and Theatre Arts undergraduate programmes.

The breakdown below covers only tuition-related charges for 100-level students. Accommodation costs, bench fees, and other levies are not included in these figures.

Bowen University releases 2026/2027 approved fees. Photo Source: Bowen University

Source: Getty Images

Bowen University school fees for Law

Students admitted into the Law programme at 100 level will pay an approved fee of:

Approved fees - ₦6,089,520.00

Academic fees - ₦4,423,520.00

for Medicine and Surgery (Pre-Clinical)

Medicine and Surgery carries the steepest price tag among the three programmes.

Approved fees - ₦6,089,520.00

Academic fees - ₦4,423,520.00

The full details and fees for other courses can be read on the school's website.

Bowen University school fees for Theatre Arts

Theatre Arts is the most affordable of the three courses listed.

Approved fees - ₦890,900.00

Academic fees - ₦470,900.00

Redeemer’s University releases 2026/2027 fees

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Redeemer's University had published its approved 2026/2027 school fees for Law, Biochemistry, and Civil Engineering.

The university's online listing provided fees for students from 200 level upwards, while the fees for 100-level students were not included.

Source: Legit.ng