Tochi Wigwe, daughter of the late Herbert Wigwe has broken her silence amid an alleged inheritance rift with her grandfather

Wigwe's daughter rather than address the viral controversy, shared her major priorities on her Instagram page

Tochi Wigwe's post also stirred comments from popular celebrities like singer Darey Art Alade, among others

Late Hebert Wigwe's daughter Tochi Wigwe has turned a blind eye to the trending rumours of a rift involving her 90-year-old grandfather, Shyngle Wigwe.

This comes as documents recently emerged on social media alleging a court battle between Shyngle, backed by Christian Chukwuka Wigwe against Tochi, the 26-year-old daughter of the late Herbert Wigwe, over assets.

Fans praise late Herbert Wigwe’s daughter's resilence. Credit: otutochiwigwe

Source: Instagram

While the documents have sparked reactions on social media, Tochi chose not to address the controversy as she shared her priorities.

In her latest Instagram post, Tochi expressed her commitment to empowering entrepreneurs through her ambitious initiative, The TW Entrepreneurship 2030 Agenda.

Late Herbert Wigwe’s daughter shares her priorities. Credit: otutochiwigwe

Source: Instagram

Sharing her priorities, Tochi Wigwe wrote in a caption:

"Very excited about the next five years of the #TWEAGENDA - our first town hall meeting is holding soon and we will be sharing more information shortly. Please use the link in my bio to fill out your details if you’re a small business owner.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Tochi poured out her heart in an emotional tribute to her deceased family members on their first remembrance.

She also reflected on how she has had to live the last 12 months without them, disclosing that she had lived through a lifetime of emotions, from laughter to tears, joy, anger, and sadness.

Reactions to Tochi Wigwe's post

Her post stirred comments from singer Darey Art Alade, content creator Nkubi who reacted with emojis. Others applauded her resilience.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the post, read them below:

marigold_amanor said:

“You don’t know whose child you’re, soon you will know” - HW. Powerful words indeed! GOD continue to direct , protect and bless your path. From your Ghanaian admirer.xx"

priyeoarhe wrote:

"Our beautiful lil Cheese burger, the smile of aunty chizoba but the lion heart of your father. May you excel in all you do in Jesus name."

amaraah_e commented:

"Tochi, no matter how hard they try, they will never succeed. What remains of your father’s legacy belongs to you and your siblings—ignore the vultures and stand your ground like the warrior you are.."

cheezy_201 said:

"No weapon formed against you shall prosper in the mighty name of Jesus Christ Amen."

maiymzzz reacted:

"May God bless and protect you, may God equip you for battle, May God make you triumphant."

gysignature:

"Your dad would be so proud… A lion cannot birth a dog, never!"

What Herbert Wigwe’s father said

In other news via Legit.ng, Wigwe's dad Shyngle, who experienced the heartbreaking loss of his first child in 1997, faced a similar anguish after the businessman's death

His son, Herbert Wigwe, died in a tragic helicopter accident in the United States.

The helicopter was en route to Las Vegas but crashed near the border of Nevada and California.

