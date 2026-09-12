Mozambique released a list of 29 countries whose citizens can now enter the country using an Electronic Travel Authorisation instead of a traditional visa

The ETA covers all types of passports and grants travellers from eligible countries a stay of up to 30 days per visit

Several African nations are included on the list alongside major Western and Asian countries, making Mozambique more accessible to a wider range of travellers

Mozambique has announced that citizens from 29 countries are now eligible to enter the country using an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA), bypassing the traditional visa application process entirely.

According to information published on the official Mozambique government website, the ETA grants holders permission to stay in the country for up to 30 days and is valid across all passport types.

Mozambique reveals 29 countries whose citizens can visit with ETA. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/ Horacio Villalobos/Eric Lafforgue/Art in All of Us

Source: Getty Images

Mozambique ETA: list of countries eligible

The development makes travel to the Southern African nation significantly more straightforward for eligible nationals.

The following countries are included on the ETA eligibility list:

1. Belgium

2. Canada

3. China

4. Côte d'Ivoire

5. Denmark

6. Finland

7. France

8. Germany

9. Ghana

10. Indonesia

11. Ireland

12. Israel

13. Italy

14. Japan

15. Netherlands

16. Norway

17. Portugal

18. Russia

19. Saudi Arabia

20. Senegal

21. Singapore

22. Spain

23. South Korea

24. Sweden

25. Switzerland

26. Ukraine

27. United Arab Emirates

28. United Kingdom

29. United States

What the Mozambique ETA means

Notably, many African countries, Ghana and Senegal, feature on the list alongside major Western and Asian nations. This places citizens of those countries in a comparatively privileged position relative to much of the continent, where traditional visa applications are still required for entry into Mozambique.

The ETA system simplifies the travel process considerably, as it eliminates the need for applicants to visit an embassy or consulate in person before their trip.

As stated on the official government website:

"The ETA allows a stay for up to 30 days for all types of passport."

US mentions countries eligible for ESTA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the United States had published a list of countries whose citizens are eligible to enter America using the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA).

The ESTA programme enables eligible travellers to visit the US for tourism, business or transit without having to obtain a traditional visa before travelling.

Source: Legit.ng