Full List: 29 Countries Whose Citizens Can Enter Mozambique using ETA Instead of Visa, Stay For Days
- Mozambique released a list of 29 countries whose citizens can now enter the country using an Electronic Travel Authorisation instead of a traditional visa
- The ETA covers all types of passports and grants travellers from eligible countries a stay of up to 30 days per visit
- Several African nations are included on the list alongside major Western and Asian countries, making Mozambique more accessible to a wider range of travellers
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Mozambique has announced that citizens from 29 countries are now eligible to enter the country using an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA), bypassing the traditional visa application process entirely.
According to information published on the official Mozambique government website, the ETA grants holders permission to stay in the country for up to 30 days and is valid across all passport types.
Mozambique ETA: list of countries eligible
The development makes travel to the Southern African nation significantly more straightforward for eligible nationals.
The following countries are included on the ETA eligibility list:
1. Belgium
2. Canada
3. China
4. Côte d'Ivoire
5. Denmark
6. Finland
7. France
8. Germany
9. Ghana
10. Indonesia
11. Ireland
12. Israel
13. Italy
14. Japan
15. Netherlands
16. Norway
17. Portugal
18. Russia
19. Saudi Arabia
20. Senegal
21. Singapore
22. Spain
23. South Korea
24. Sweden
25. Switzerland
26. Ukraine
27. United Arab Emirates
28. United Kingdom
29. United States
What the Mozambique ETA means
Notably, many African countries, Ghana and Senegal, feature on the list alongside major Western and Asian nations. This places citizens of those countries in a comparatively privileged position relative to much of the continent, where traditional visa applications are still required for entry into Mozambique.
The ETA system simplifies the travel process considerably, as it eliminates the need for applicants to visit an embassy or consulate in person before their trip.
As stated on the official government website:
"The ETA allows a stay for up to 30 days for all types of passport."
US mentions countries eligible for ESTA
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the United States had published a list of countries whose citizens are eligible to enter America using the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA).
The ESTA programme enables eligible travellers to visit the US for tourism, business or transit without having to obtain a traditional visa before travelling.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng