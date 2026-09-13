NNPC is introducing app-powered self-service petrol pumps, allowing motorists to pay digitally and dispense fuel independently

Motorists can select participating stations, pay through the NRL Fuel App and activate pumps with an eight-digit code

NNPC plans up to 70 smart stations offering petrol, electric vehicle charging, LPG and CNG services nationwide

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) is changing how motorists buy petrol, introducing self-service pumps that allow customers to pay digitally and dispense fuel themselves.

The initiative, being introduced at selected NNPC Retail stations, uses a mobile application that enables motorists to choose a station, pay for fuel and receive a code to activate the pump.

NNPC launches 70 self-service stations with apps to find and buy fuel easily. Credit: NNPC

Source: Getty Images

NNPC plans to deploy between 50 and 70 smart, self-service stations across Nigeria within the next six months as it expands the technology.

How NNPC’s self-service system works

Instead of relying on a filling station attendant, motorists using participating outlets can complete much of the transaction on their smartphones.

NNPC Retail has released a guide explaining how customers can use the service. Here are the six key steps:

1. Download the NRL Fuel App: Motorists must first download the NRL Fuel App using the official link provided through NNPC Retail’s channels.

2. Start your fuel purchase: Open the app, tap “Fuel Purchase” and select the type of fuel you want to buy.

3. Find a self-service station: Browse the available NNPC Retail outlets and look for stations carrying the green “Self-Serve” badge. The feature is currently limited to participating locations as the rollout continues.

4. Enter the amount and pay: Select the station, enter how much you want to spend and review the corresponding quantity and price. Tap “Pay from Wallet” to complete payment.

5. Get your self-service code: After successful payment, the app generates a digital receipt containing an Order ID, an eight-digit Self-Service Code and a QR code.

6. Dispense your petrol: At the selected station, enter the eight-digit code on the pump terminal and press the hash key. Once the transaction is validated, pick up the nozzle and dispense the quantity already purchased.

NNPC targets up to 70 smart stations

The initiative goes beyond allowing customers to pump petrol themselves.

NNPC Executive Vice President, Downstream, Mumuni Dagazau, said the programme forms part of plans to transform traditional filling stations into broader energy and mobility hubs.

At the newly commissioned smart station on Bill Clinton Drive, Airport Road, Abuja, NNPC Retail Executive Director for Retail Operations and Mobility, Shettima Baba-Kukawa, said customers can complete transactions on their phones and dispense the exact quantity purchased.

New NNPC self-service stations begin petrol sales via mobile apps. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

More than petrol

NNPC says its emerging smart stations are expected to combine conventional petrol retailing with other energy and mobility services.

These could include electric vehicle charging, liquefied petroleum gas and compressed natural gas services.

If successfully expanded nationwide, the self-service model could mark a significant shift in Nigeria’s fuel retail market, giving motorists greater control over how they purchase and dispense petrol.

NNPC announces new petrol price

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has raised the pump price of petrol at its filling stations in Abuja and Lagos, adding to the financial pressure facing motorists across Nigeria.

NNPC stations in Abuja now sell petrol at N1,299 per litre, up from N1,250, while the price in Lagos moved from N1,210 to N1,225 per litre.

The adjustments reflect a broader wave of price reviews by filling stations responding to higher product replacement costs.

Source: Legit.ng