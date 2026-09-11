Omotola Jalade has come under criticism after recounting how she challenged a Hollywood studio over the use of Yoruba and Egun in an African production

The actress said her concerns about language accuracy were dismissed by a supervisor, who allegedly told her that the studio “don’t care”

While some Nigerians backed Omotola’s push for authentic African representation, others accused her of tribalism

Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade is under fire after sharing an experience she had while working on a Hollywood production involving African languages.

During an appearance on the It’s A Wrap show, the actress recalled noticing inaccuracies in the use of Egun and Yoruba during a sound recording session.

The actress said she approached the project supervisor and suggested using native speakers to ensure the languages were properly represented.

Omotola Jalade has come under criticism after recounting how she challenged a Hollywood studio over the use of Yoruba and Egun. Photos: Omotola Jalade.

Source: Instagram

‘The studio don’t care’

According to Omotola, she was told by the supervisor that the studio was not concerned about getting the African language right.

“I said, ‘You don’t care that you get the language for an African film right?’ She said, ‘No,’” she recounted.

The actress said the response left her reflecting on the challenges surrounding African representation in international productions.

“I said to myself, wow, the struggle continues,” Omotola added.

Nigerians question her motive

Some critics accused the actress of allowing tribal sentiments to influence her reaction, particularly because she singled out Yoruba and Egun in recounting the incident.

Others questioned why Omotola did not simply assist the actor with the pronunciation if she recognised that the recording was inaccurate.

Watch the X video of Omotola speaking about her experience here:

Reactions trail Omotola Jalade's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@Esoteric_fx shared:

"Here are more than 6 movies where Omotola spoke Igbo and she never got any sentence right.. tribal bigots from top to bottom"

@LordRey6 noted:

"Yes, you could pick an issue with her not ad-libbing Yoruba. But saying “Igbo” was impossible for you. It had to be Ibo. You are an intellectual fraud."

@EseFamous96852 stated

"But there is nothing wrong with what she said, she only want perfection in the job they doing, this is not about tribalism"

Omotola says her concerns about language accuracy were dismissed by a supervisor. Photo: Omotola Jalade.

Source: Instagram

Omotola and husband go on romantic date

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Omotola Jalade Ekeinde shared lovely pictures she took with her husband. The lovebirds went on a date, and she asked her fans to tap into the goodness of being married.

She displayed the yummy delicacies they were having and invited her fans to join her in enjoying the meal.

Her followers took to the comment section to wish them well and to pray for their kind of marriage. Some commented on how the two love each other so well.

Source: Legit.ng