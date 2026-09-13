Manchester United host Manchester City at Old Trafford on Sunday, September 13, 2026, in the first derby of the season

City arrive in perfect form with three wins from three games, while United have managed four points from nine to start the campaign

Opta's supercomputer has released its win probability for the highly anticipated clash between Enzo Maresca and Michael Carrick

Manchester City travel to Old Trafford on Sunday, September 13, 2026, for the first Manchester derby of the 2026/27 season, and Opta's supercomputer has already given its verdict on who comes out on top.

The two clubs arrive at the fixture in very different form. City, under new manager Enzo Maresca, who took over from the departed Pep Guardiola, have made a flawless start to the campaign, winning all three of their opening matches.

Manchester City and United players during their last derby. Photo by Martin Rickett.

Source: Getty Images

United, managed by Michael Carrick following his appointment on a permanent basis after impressing as interim last season, have picked up four points from a possible nine.

Supercomputer predicts Manchester derby

According to The Analyst, which publishes Opta's data, the supercomputer gives City a 45.1% chance of winning at Old Trafford. A victory would be particularly significant for Maresca's side, as City have not won at United's ground since 2023.

United's probability of a home win stands at 30.6%. Should Carrick's side claim victory, he would become only the second United manager in history to win his first two competitive Manchester derbies in charge.

A draw is also in the frame, reflecting just how evenly matched the two clubs have been in recent years

As noted by Sofascore, in the last ten meetings between the sides, City have won five, United have won four, and one match ended level, a near-perfect split that underlines why no outcome on Sunday can be ruled out.

The derby carries added weight given the circumstances surrounding both dugouts. Maresca is still in the early stages of reshaping City's identity following Guardiola's long reign, while Carrick is looking to establish himself at the helm of one of English football's biggest clubs after stepping up from an interim role.

A win for either manager would send a strong early-season statement, both domestically and to the wider football world.

Mysterious cat predicts Manchester derby

Legit.ng previously reported that Nimbus Pronos predicted the result of the Manchester derby at Old Trafford on Sunday, September 13, 2026.

The mysterious cat went for a Manchester City win at the iconic stadium to help Enzo Maresca maintain his perfect start with the Citizens.

Source: Legit.ng