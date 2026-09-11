Davido posted two pointed messages on X on September 11, 2026, calling out DJ Tunez by his viral nickname 'Ogbafia'

The posts reignited memories of the April 2026 Lagos nightclub altercation between Burna Boy and DJ Tunez

Fans flooded the comments section with reactions, with many wondering why the DJ had shifted focus to Davido

Afrobeats star Davido has reignited social media drama involving DJ Tunez, the disc jockey popularly known as Ogbafia and closely associated with Grammy-winning singer Wizkid.

In a pair of posts on X on September 11, 2026, Davido accused DJ Tunez of moving on from his widely discussed altercation with Burna Boy and instead directing attention toward him.

Davido targets DJ Tunez online as Burna Boy’s viral Ogbafia incident returns to the spotlight. Photo: davido/wizkidayo/burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

Davido first wrote in Pidgin:

“Since u Dey ground u never rest … PERSON WEY DECK U .. u leave am Dey face me wey no get business! [expletive] crazy 😂.”

Minutes later, the Grammy-nominated singer followed up with a more direct message addressed to the DJ:

“OGBAFIA AT 40 GET UR GET BACK [expletive]! LEAVE ME OUTTA OF IT [expletive].”

The posts quickly drew reactions from fans, many of whom immediately connected Davido's comments to the viral “Ogbafia dey for ground” phrase that emerged after the April 2026 nightclub incident involving Burna Boy and DJ Tunez.

The viral "Ogbafia dey for ground" backstory

Following a reported physical confrontation at Obi’s House in Lagos in April, Burna Boy posted a mocking video featuring DJ Tunez and Wizkid's song “Money Constant,” which also features DJ Maphorisa and Mavo.

The original song contains the line “Ogbafia dey my side,” but Burna Boy altered it to “Ogbafia dey for ground” while theatrically falling to the floor.

The moment quickly became a social media meme, with fans and other entertainers, including Carter Efe, adopting the phrase in videos and online jokes referencing the incident.

Davido's latest comments have now brought the nickname back into the spotlight, with social media users debating why the singer became involved in an issue that initially centred on Burna Boy and DJ Tunez.

Meanwhile, DJ Tunez's connection to Wizkid places the exchange within the broader and long-running rivalry narratives surrounding Davido, Wizkid and Burna Boy.

Davido has not provided additional context beyond his two posts, leaving fans to speculate about what prompted the latest exchange.

Check out Davido's first post below:

See Davido's follow-up post below:

Fans react to Davido's posts

The comments section erupted almost immediately, with many users reviving the "Ogbafia dey for ground" punchline while questioning why the DJ's attention had landed on Davido.

@KellySilver061 wrote:

"Wetin Ogbafia do again Baba Imade?? This weekend go long oooo 😅"

@jhonbull_007 reacted:

"Dj Tunez easy with kitchen oo 😂 Okay! Burna is happy 🤣"

@TimkoGerald commented:

"Abeg he don land for ground again make I see 😂😂😂"

@Saheed_XM said:

"Burna boy say Ogbafia dey for ground 😂😂. Davido self don join 😂😂"

@bmjvermerlleey observed:

"Nobody even mention you for this matter, but you don already enter am with full chest. OGBAFIA dey catch strays while the main suspect dey watch from VIP. 😭😂"

@SpecialA70656 added:

"I wish Timberland could step on his head again. 😭😂 Seems the one he collected last time wasn't enough. 😭"

@IfeanyiOny95278 wrote:

"OBO, I no like am when you dey give attention to people wey no deserve am. 😂 You too big for some arguments. Abeg, know who you be! 👑🔥"

Davido and DJ Tunez make headlines as Burna Boy’s viral Ogbafia moment resurfaces. Photo: davido

Source: Instagram

Davido drops cryptic message amid ongoing feud with Erigga

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Davido sparked fresh reactions after sharing a cryptic message on X amid his ongoing feud with rapper Erigga.

The Afrobeats star’s post came after Erigga criticised musicians from wealthy families, prompting Davido to defend artists who came from family money.

Erigga later called Davido the “Ambassador of Rich Kids” and accused him of bullying people without similar privileges.

Source: Legit.ng