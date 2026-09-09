Iyabo Ojo addressed the public after colleague Lizzy Anjorin claimed a court order shared by her daughter, Priscilla, was fake

The actress defended her activism, saying it has always made her a target of attacks and backlash from the public

A Lagos High Court had issued an interim order restraining Lizzy Anjorin from posting content about Priscilla Ojo's family online

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has finally spoken out following accusations that a court order obtained by her daughter, Priscilla Ojo, was fabricated.

In a lengthy statement shared on her social media page on Wednesday, September 9, Iyabo pushed back firmly against the claims, urging the public to demand proof from anyone making such claims rather than accepting them at face value.

Iyabo Ojo issues strong statement about attacks on her family online. Credit: iyaboojofespris/lizzyanjorin

Source: Instagram

The actress cautioned her followers against being easily swayed by people who claim to possess evidence without actually presenting it, calling out those she described as "miscreants" stirring unnecessary controversy.

Iyabo Ojo Defends Her Reputation

Central to her response was a firm denial that anything posted on her platform could be false. She insisted that the order is a public document that anyone sceptical of its authenticity is free to verify independently.

"Please let me be very clear: There is NO WAY — I repeat, NO WAY — we would ever post anything on social media that is fake. It's a public notice. You can verify it if you are in denial. Know that. And know peace," she wrote.

Iyabo also used the moment to reflect on her identity beyond entertainment, noting that she has never seen herself as just an actress. She described activism as a core part of who she is, adding that she believes this is precisely why she continues to draw attacks on herself and her family. She expressed zero regrets over the positions she has taken, maintaining she has always stood on the right side.

Iyabo Ojo's social media post following claims of fake court order against Lizzy Anjorin is below:

The Court Order That Sparked the Controversy

The dispute traces back to a Lagos High Court interim order issued on Wednesday, 2 September, which restrained Lizzy Anjorin Lawal from publishing, posting, circulating, uploading, or broadcasting images of Priscilla Ojo Mkambala, her husband Juma Mussa Mkambala, and their son Rakeem Mkambala across any of her social media platforms.

Priscilla had shared the court order publicly online, which prompted a reaction from Lizzy Anjorin.

A screenshot of claim about the court order is below:

Iyabo Ojo sends message to fans amid Lizzy Anjorin's social media drama. Credit: lizzyanjorin2

Source: Instagram

Lizzy Anjorin, Iyabo Ojo's old clip resurfaces

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an old video of Iyabo Ojo and her colleague, Lizzy Anjorin, resurfaced online amid their messy feud. In the clip, the two were at an event where Lizzy was seen joyfully spraying money on Iyabo as they both danced together.

Iyabo Ojo’s reaction in the video trended, and fans shared their opinions, asking what went wrong between the two.

Source: Legit.ng