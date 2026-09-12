Saudi Arabia announced that UK citizens are eligible to apply for an Electronic Travel Authorization instead of a traditional visa

The ETA allows multiple entries into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia over a validity period of two years

The Saudi government confirmed that a separate application must be submitted for each traveller, including children

Saudi Arabia has opened a new travel pathway exclusively for citizens of the United Kingdom, allowing them to enter the Kingdom using an Electronic Travel Authorization rather than a conventional visa.

According to information published on the official Saudi government website, UK passport holders can apply for the ETA, which permits multiple visits to Saudi Arabia across a two-year validity period.

Saudi Arabia announces ETA option for citizens of country. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/LOU BENOIST/SOPA Images

Source: Getty Images

Saudi Arabia's ETA: what citizens must know

The authorisation is not transferable, and each individual intending to travel must complete a separate application, including children.

The Saudi government's official guidance states:

"If you are a citizen of the United Kingdom, you will be eligible to apply for the Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA), which allows you to visit the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia multiple times during a validity of two years. You must submit a separate application for each person, even children."

The ETA system simplifies the entry process significantly for eligible travellers, removing the need to apply for a single-use visa ahead of each visit. The multiple-entry nature of the authorisation makes it particularly convenient for frequent travellers between the UK and the Kingdom.

UK stands as the only country

Saudi Arabia has so far designated the United Kingdom as the sole country whose nationals qualify for this electronic travel arrangement. No other country currently appears on the list of ETA-eligible nationalities under the Saudi scheme.

The move reflects the Kingdom's broader push to modernise its tourism and travel infrastructure as part of Vision 2030, the national development plan aimed at diversifying the Saudi economy and attracting millions of international visitors annually.

ETA: Sri Lanka names countries that qualify

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Sri Lanka had announced that citizens of 40 countries can obtain a tourist Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) free of charge.

The free ETA allows eligible travellers to stay in Sri Lanka for up to 30 days without paying visa fees.

Source: Legit.ng