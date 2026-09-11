A Nigerian first class graduate identified as Khaleesi shared on X that her academic grade directly opened doors in the job market

Khaleesi revealed she secured her current role because of her first class and has now received a fresh job offer after mentioning her CGPA

The post reignited the ongoing debate among Nigerians about whether graduating with a first class degree is worth the effort

A Nigerian first class graduate who goes by Khaleesi on X has sparked a lively conversation online after revealing that her academic result has now helped her land two separate jobs, and she has not even attended her convocation ceremony yet.

Khaleesi took to the platform to push back against a popular opinion that a first class degree holds little practical value in the Nigerian job market.

Lady narrates how she got a job offer after sharing her CGPA. Photo credit: @khaleesi/X.

Source: Twitter

In her post, she directed her words squarely at sceptics, writing:

"Where's that person that said first class is useless o? Cos i just got offered a job cos i mentioned my CGPA. And I got my current job cos I'm on a first class too. I've not even done my convocation. Na we dey pack am o."

First Class Degree Opens Job Doors

Her post quickly caught attention, resonating with many Nigerians who have witnessed or personally experienced the debate around academic performance and employability.

The argument that grades are irrelevant in a tough job market is a common one, often shared by those who believe networking, skills, and street smartness outweigh what is written on a certificate.

Khaleesi's experience tells a different story. She confirmed that her CGPA was the specific detail that prompted a prospective employer to extend a job offer, while her existing role was also secured on the strength of her first class result.

The fact that she has not yet formally graduated makes the achievement even more striking.

Nigerians Weigh in on the First Class Debate

The post drew widespread reactions from users across X, with many sharing their own perspectives on the value of academic excellence in Nigeria's competitive employment landscape.

Khaleesi's experience adds a personal data point to a debate that shows no sign of cooling, particularly among Nigerian graduates navigating a difficult economy where the pressure to perform academically is matched only by the pressure to secure employment quickly after school.

See the post below:

Lady graduates with first class degree

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Abbieolowo announced her graduation on social media, revealing she is the first person in her family to ever attend school.

The Nigerian lady studied BSc Physics and graduated with a First-Class Honours degree from her university.

Source: Legit.ng