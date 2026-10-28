Kuwait's Ministry of Interior has published the official instructions for its tourist visa, outlining key eligibility rules for GCC residents

The tourist visa is valid for one month from the date of issuance, according to the official Kuwait government portal

Kuwait released a specific list of occupations that qualify GCC residents for the tourist visa, covering a wide range of careers

Kuwait's Ministry of Interior has released the official instructions for its tourist visa, including a list of professions that make GCC residents eligible to apply, drawing attention from travellers and professionals across the region.

According to the Kuwait Ministry of Interior, the tourist visa is valid for one month from the date of issuance. The ministry also lists a defined set of occupations that qualify Gulf Cooperation Council residents for the visa.

Kuwait mentions the professional qualified for a residency permit. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Occupations eligible for Kuwait tourist visa

The ministry's official instructions name the following professions as eligible for GCC residents:

1. Doctors

2. Pharmacists

3. Lawyers

4. Engineers

5. Consultants

6. Judges and prosecutors

7. University professors

8. Journalists and media professionals

9. Pilots

10. Systems analysts

11. Computer programmers

12. Managers

13. Businessmen

14. Members of the diplomatic corps

15. Owners, managers, and representatives of companies and commercial institutions

The list spans a broad range of skilled and professional fields, from healthcare and law to technology and commerce, reflecting Kuwait's focus on attracting qualified individuals through its tourism channel.

Kuwait: What GCC residents need to know

The profession-based eligibility criterion applies specifically to residents of GCC member states who wish to obtain a Kuwait tourist visa. Those whose occupations fall outside the listed categories may need to explore alternative visa routes or seek clarification directly from Kuwaiti authorities.

The full set of tourist visa instructions, including additional requirements and conditions, is available on the Kuwait Ministry of Interior's official tourist visa page.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the United States released a list of occupations that qualify foreigners for employment-based Green Cards.

Qata: Visas to get on arrival

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Qatar announced nine visa categories that eligible foreigners can obtain on arrival at the airport, from tourist and business visas to options for seafarers and newborn babies.

Some travellers can get entry permission without applying in advance, while the rules also cover GCC residents and their companions. Find out which visa may apply to your trip.

Source: Legit.ng