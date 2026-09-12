Opta’s supercomputer updated Arsenal's Premier League title chances after their win away at Sunderland in the Stadium of Light

A missed penalty by Enzo Le Fee proved costly for Sunderland as Bruno Guimaraes and Bukayo Saka secured the points for Arsenal

Arsenal's updated title probability now sits more than 30% higher than that of Manchester City, their closest rivals

Arsenal's probability of retaining the Premier League title has climbed significantly, following the Gunners' hard-fought victory at the Stadium of Light against Sunderland.

The match turned on a critical moment in the second half when Sunderland's Enzo Le Fee stepped up to take a penalty that could have given the hosts the lead.

Bukayo Saka sealed Arsenal's win over Sunderland. Photo by Oli Scarff/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Le Fee failed to convert, and Arsenal punished them almost immediately. Bruno Guimaraes broke the deadlock to put the Gunners in front, and Bukayo Saka sealed the result deep into the second half, completing a 2-0 victory for the away side.

The win kept Arsenal's perfect start to the new Premier League season intact, with the defending champions showing the resilience expected of a title-chasing side on a difficult away trip.

Supercomputer predicts Premier League winner

As noted by The Analyst, which publishes Opta⁹'s supercomputer data, now gives Arsenal a 58.94% chance of winning the league this season.

That figure represents a jump of nearly 7% compared to their pre-match probability and places them more than 30% ahead of Manchester City in the title race projections.

Before the international break, Arsenal face another away fixture, this time against Brighton, as noted by Arsenal.com.

That match will give Mikel Arteta's side another opportunity to extend their lead at the top of the standings and push their title odds even higher heading into the first break of the season.

Mikel Arteta fumes at referee

Legit.ng previously reported that Mikel Arteta fumed at referee John Brooks despite Arsenal's 2-0 victory over Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

The Arsenal manager was displeased with the decision to award Sunderland s penalty in the second half, which Enzo Le Fee missed.

Source: Legit.ng