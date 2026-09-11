Dangote Refinery plans to raise N2.15 trillion through an IPO at N525 per share, with a minimum subscription of 10 shares

Aliko Dangote said the low minimum subscription is designed to allow more Nigerians to own a stake in the refinery

Economist Bismarck Rewane projected that the investment could help Nigeria’s GDP grow from $278 billion in 2025 to $600 billion by 2030

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has said the minimum subscription for the planned Dangote Refinery initial public offering (IPO) was deliberately fixed at 10 shares to enable more Nigerians to participate.

Dangote disclosed this on Thursday, September 10, 2026, in Abuja at the investor roadshow for the refinery’s IPO, themed “The Eagle Has Landed.”

Dangote Refinery: Dangote explains why minimum IPO was pegged to 10 shares at N5,250

Source: UGC

The planned offering has been described by business leaders and other stakeholders as a potential game-changer and major wealth-creation opportunity.

Represented at the event by Fatima Wali Abdurrahman, Regional Director and Senior Adviser to the Group President, Dangote said the roadshow marked an important step towards the proposed listing of the 700,000-barrel-per-day Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals.

The facility is currently Africa’s largest refinery and is expected to rank among the world’s biggest when fully operational.

Dangote targets N2.15tn from IPO

Dangote said the company plans to raise about N2.15 trillion ($1.6 billion) through the IPO at an offer price of N525 per share.

He explained that both the offer price and minimum subscription were structured to encourage broad participation, stressing that the company wanted ordinary Nigerians to have an opportunity to own part of the refinery.

“The offer price, and minimum subscription level is to allow for wider participation as we want every Nigerian to own a piece of this asset.”

He described the offering as “The IPO for the People,” saying the objective was to enable Africans to participate in the refinery’s growth and benefit from the value it creates.

Dangote also linked the initiative to the Dangote Group’s Vision 2030 objective of “accelerating Africa’s industrialisation.”

He said the group had expanded beyond Nigeria into countries including Ethiopia, Kenya, Tanzania and Namibia, while encouraging other African entrepreneurs to contribute to the continent’s industrial development.

Rewane predicts major boost to Nigerian economy

Bismarck Rewane, economist and Chief Executive Officer of Financial Derivatives Company, said the proposed IPO and the investment it could unlock have the potential to significantly expand Nigeria’s economy.

Rewane projected that Nigeria’s GDP could rise from about $278 billion in 2025 to $600 billion by 2030, with increased industrial activity and investment playing a major role.

Dangote Refinery: Dangote explains why minimum IPO was pegged to 10 shares at N5,250

Source: UGC

He also estimated that consumer spending could increase from $166 billion to $240 billion, while total investment could rise from $72 billion to $216 billion.

According to him, stronger net exports could also support the naira and contribute to higher economic output.

Dangote refinery petrol price lower than imported

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Dangote Refinery petrol is now selling way cheaper than imported petrol, despite the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Authority issuing more import licences.

Current data from major importers show that imported petrol is almost N50 per litre higher than Dangote Refinery's N265 price.

The development comes as depot operators have maintained a steady price, yet still higher than the rates offered by the mega refinery.

Source: Legit.ng