Data compiled since 1945 shows the United States leads the world with 760 fatal plane crashes, more than double the second-ranked country

Russia, Canada, Brazil, and Colombia round out the top five, with each recording over 160 fatal incidents

Experts note that a high crash count does not always reflect dangerous aviation — some countries simply have far more aircraft in the sky

A historical dataset of fatal aviation accidents recorded since 1945 has identified the ten countries with the most plane crashes resulting in deaths, with the United States sitting at the top by a wide margin.

The figures show a clear link between aviation activity and crash frequency, as nations with the busiest airspace and largest fleets tend to appear highest on the list.

10 countries with the highest number of plane crashes in the world emerge Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: UGC

The report was shared by StatiSense on its X handle on Thursday, September 10. However, a similar report was published by Business Day in 2024, which gave a slightly different ranking for the same country that occupied the top 10 on the list.

United States

The United States recorded 760 fatal plane crashes since 1945, more than twice the total of the second-ranked country. The sheer scale of American aviation, which includes one of the world's largest commercial, private, and cargo fleets, accounts for much of this figure. The country also has a long aviation history and has been collecting detailed crash records for decades, which contributes to the completeness of its data.

Russia

Russia follows with 304 fatal crashes. The Soviet-era aviation industry produced a large number of domestic aircraft, many of which operated under different safety standards than those applied in Western countries. Several high-profile crashes during the Soviet period and in the years after its collapse have contributed significantly to Russia's total.

Canada

Canada's 169 fatal crashes reflect both its vast geography and its heavy reliance on small aircraft for reaching remote communities. Bush flying, which involves landing on unprepared terrain in difficult weather, carries inherent risks and accounts for a notable share of Canadian aviation accidents over the decades.

Brazil

Brazil recorded 168 fatal crashes, placing it fourth on the list. The country's enormous size and varied terrain, including dense jungle and mountainous regions, create challenging conditions for pilots. Brazil has also experienced several major commercial disasters that drew international attention.

Colombia

Colombia's 163 fatal crashes place it fifth. The Andean mountain ranges that cut across the country create some of the most demanding flying conditions in South America. Poor weather, irregular terrain, and historical gaps in regulatory oversight have all played a role in Colombia's accident record.

United Kingdom and France

Both the United Kingdom and France recorded 101 fatal crashes each, sharing sixth place. Each country has a long aviation history dating back to the early 20th century, and incidents from the early decades of commercial flight account for a significant portion of their totals.

India

India logged 94 fatal crashes since 1945. As one of the fastest-growing aviation markets in the world, India's figures reflect both older incidents during a period of limited safety infrastructure and more recent events as air travel expanded rapidly across the country.

Indonesia

Indonesia recorded 93 fatal crashes. The archipelago nation's geography, which spans more than 17,000 islands, makes aviation essential for domestic travel. That reliance on air transport across difficult terrain and variable weather has historically elevated the country's risk exposure.

Mexico

Mexico rounds out the top ten with 87 fatal crashes. Mountainous terrain in several regions, combined with incidents involving smaller regional carriers, has shaped Mexico's aviation safety record over the past eight decades.

StatiSense shares the full list on X here:

Turkish plane crashes in Georgia

Legit.ng earlier reported that 20 soldiers on board a Turkish C-130 military cargo aircraft, which crashed in Georgia, close to its border with Azerbaijan, have been confirmed dead. The Turkish Defence Ministry disclosed the development after investigators observed the cause of the incident at the scene.

The Turkish Defence Ministry confirmed the development on Wednesday, following the crash of the plane, which took off from the Azerbaijani city of Ganja, which was nearby.

Source: Legit.ng