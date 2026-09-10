DeeOne has cautioned Inspector General of Police Tunji Disu over his reported comments asking Nigerians to stop recording police officers on duty

The comedian warned that such statements could heighten tension between citizens and the police

DeeOne urged the IGP to prioritise trust between the police and Nigerians instead of making statements that could further strain the relationship

Nigerian comedian DeeOne has sent a strong message to Inspector General of Police, IGP Tunji Disu, following his reported comments about Nigerians recording police officers while on duty.

DeeOne cautions Inspector General of Police Tunji Disu over his reported comments asking Nigerians to stop recording police officers on duty. Photos: DeeOne/Tunji Disu.

Source: Instagram

Disu had urged citizens to exercise restraint, saying the practice of recording officers could demoralise policemen, and asking Nigerians to allow them to concentrate on their duties.

But DeeOne believes the comment could have serious consequences if not carefully reconsidered.

‘Very soon, there might be another #EndSARS’

Reacting in a video shared on Instagram, the comedian warned that statements from the police leadership could contribute to renewed tension between officers and citizens.

“Very soon, there might be another #End SARS protest in Nigeria,” DeeOne said.

He recalled the role viral videos of alleged police misconduct played in the 2020 protest movement, arguing that citizens should be allowed to document encounters with officers in public places for accountability and safety.

DeeOne also questioned why Nigerians should not record officers when police body cameras could provide a similar form of documentation.

The comedian went further, sharing an experience at a police station where he claimed an officer was intoxicated.

He used the incident to argue that allowing citizens to document police encounters could help expose misconduct and protect both parties.

Addressing Disu directly, DeeOne said: “We no understand you. You are not doing well.”

He urged the IGP to stop making statements merely to impress members of the Force and instead work towards building stronger trust between the police and citizens.

Watch the X video of DeeOne sending a warning to the IGP here:

Reactions trail DeeOne's warning to IGP Disu

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@Ralphorb stated:

"Normally in a developed country, Police must attach cameras to their vest and front of their car."

@Djgabitee1 wrote:

"If you’re doing like this i will love you not open your phone early morning I’ll be talking about VDM when you have a lot of issue help me in the country."

DeeOne warned that such statements could heighten tension between citizens and the police. Photo: DeeOne.

Source: Instagram

Deeone speaks about his colleagues

Legit.ng earlier reported that comedian Deeone once bragged about his popularity and that of some of his colleagues, who were ex-reality show stars.

He called the names of the reality stars who were still relevant today and shared the reason the others were not.

However, not all fans agreed with him, as they shared their opinion about his remarks in the comment section.

Source: Legit.ng