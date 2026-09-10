Igho 'Tiny' Ubiribo posted a heartfelt tribute to Davido on Instagram in November 2025, celebrating almost two decades of friendship

The British-Nigerian influencer, 43, passed away in March 2026 after a medical emergency linked to an elective cosmetic procedure in Bangkok

The post has since resurfaced online, drawing emotional reactions from fans who only discovered it after news of his death broke

A November 2025 Instagram post by British-Nigerian influencer Igho "Tiny" Ubiribo celebrating his friendship with Afrobeats superstar Davido has gone viral months after his passing, leaving fans emotional and asking difficult questions.

Davido’s friend Igho Ubiribo’s final post with singer raises questions online. Credit: @ego222

Source: Instagram

In the post, tagged to Davido, Ubiribo wrote: "Almost two decades in the game! I'm super proud of my little brother; it can only be GOD. We went from Boys To Men 🤜"

The warm tribute, which Davido himself liked, attracted over 73,500 likes at the time. It would turn out to be one of his final public posts.

See the post that resurfaced after his death

Who Was Igho "Tiny" Ubiribo?

Ubiribo was a 43-year-old businessman and social media personality known for documenting a high-profile lifestyle across platforms, accumulating more than 100,000 Instagram followers.

He operated under the names "Tiny," "Denisi," and "Ego," and shared content covering luxury travel, property, and family moments. He owned homes in London and Los Angeles and was married to Danielle Simba Allen.

How Igho Ubiribo Died

Ubiribo died in March 2026 after suffering a medical emergency while on holiday in Bangkok, Thailand. An inquest at the Inner West London Coroners' Court later revealed he died from a fatal pulmonary emboliism triggered by an elective cosmetic procedure involving hyaluronic acid filler injections. Reports indicate he had received the injections before the complication proved fatal.

His funeral in London was a lavish affair, featuring a golden coffin, with many in attendance. Following the inquest findings, members of his family, including his son, publicly disputed aspects of the narrative surrounding the cause of death and his estate.

The resurfaced post has drawn a wave of reactions online, with many discovering it only after learning of his death.

Reactions from fans on Igho Ubiribo’s last post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@enoqse8 wrote:

"Who is here after his death 💔😭"

@jakehunter88 commented:

"Thailand 🇹🇭 is for many things but not 💉🤔 RIP"

@adamaliyuabdullahi2025 asked:

"But why is this guy actually called tiny 😢"

@hishamm.0 said:

"Was it that small bro? 💔"

@asru_dubai wrote:

"Don't you know it's performance, not size, that really matters?"

@na_zu_99 added:

"Moral of the story: don't play with dhi 🙂."

Fans share observations over autopsy report of Davido's friend Igho Ubiribo who died after personal part procedure in Bangkok. Photo credit@ego222

Source: Instagram

Davido drops cryptic message amid ongoing feud with Erigga

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Davido sparked fresh reactions after sharing a cryptic message on X amid his ongoing feud with rapper Erigga.

The Afrobeats star’s post came after Erigga criticised musicians from wealthy families, prompting Davido to defend artists who came from family money.

Erigga later called Davido the “Ambassador of Rich Kids” and accused him of bullying people without similar privileges.

Source: Legit.ng