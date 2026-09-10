Toke Makinwa revealed she is considering hosting an 80s-themed birthday party after being inspired by the viral 80s challenge

The media personality teased a dress code featuring big hair, baggy jeans, oversized jackets, and shiny dresses for the November event

Celebrities have reacted to Toke's birthday party plans, sparking excitement online

Toke Makinwa may be giving her birthday a serious fashion throwback this year, and her fans are already buzzing about it.

The media personality has been caught up in the wave of the trending 80s challenge and, rather than simply watching from the sidelines, she is considering turning the moment into a full-blown birthday celebration.

Toke Makinwa sparks excitement as she shares plans for 80s-themed trend. Credit: @tokemakinwa

Source: Instagram

Taking to social media, Toke shared that all the nostalgic looks flooding her timeline had sparked an idea: an 80s-themed birthday party to cap off the year in style.

Toke Makinwa's 80s Party Vision

The television host, whose birthday falls in November, laid out exactly the kind of energy she is going for.

Think voluminous hair, oversized jackets, baggy jeans, big-buckle belts, shiny dresses, and statement earrings, the full retro package.

In her own words:

"All the 80s look is inspiring me to throw an 80s party this year for my birthday. Shall we? I mean, since we all want to bring back the big hair, baggy jeans, oversized jackets, big buckle belts, shiny dresses, and earrings. November is not too far away, shall we? I am gagged already."

Toke Makinwa teases fans with plans for an 80s-inspired trend. Credit: @tokemakinwa

Source: Instagram

Celebs React to the Birthday Idea

The post quickly caught the attention of fellow celebrities, who weighed in on the proposal.

Toke's announcement comes at a time when the 80s aesthetic has made a noticeable comeback on Nigerian social media, with content creators and personalities embracing vintage looks as part of the broader challenge trend.

With November still a few months away, it remains to be seen whether the idea will graduate from a social media musing to an actual event, but if Toke's enthusiasm is anything to go by, the party may well happen.

See Toke Makinwa's viral Instagram post below:

Clergy shares prophecy about Toke Makinwa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that a clergywoman had reacted to the news that Toke Makinwa was expecting a baby girl without being married to a man.

She stated that Toke was wrong to have gotten pregnant outside marriage, while warning her of the consequences of her action.

The clergy challenged her to represent God, whom she always claims to know.

Source: Legit.ng