A BO-105 helicopter operated by Malaysia's Flying Doctor Service came down at a remote airfield in Sarawak on Tuesday afternoon, September 8, 2026

The five people on board included a pilot, a doctor, a medical assistant and two nurses, local media reported

Malaysia's Civil Aviation Authority disclosed that an air crash investigation team was heading to the site on Wednesday, September 9

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering international affairs.

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia - Five people have died after a Flying Doctor Service helicopter crashed at a remote airfield in Sarawak, on the northwestern coast of the island of Borneo, Malaysian authorities confirmed on Wednesday, September 9.

As reported by TRT World, the BO-105 helicopter went down on Tuesday afternoon, September 8, roughly 315 kilometres southeast of Miri, according to disaster management officials in the area.

Tragedy hits Sarawak, Malaysia, after a Flying Doctor Service helicopter crashed at a remote airfield, killing five people. Photo credit: @EVostox

Source: Twitter

NTD News also noted the tragic occurence.

Galong Luang, the chairman of Miri's disaster management committee, said:

"All five on board are deceased, as confirmed by reports from the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) and the Ministry of Health."

According to local media reports, those killed included the pilot, a doctor, a medical assistant and two nurses.

Malaysia helicopter crash probe begins

Video circulating on social media appeared to show the helicopter releasing thick smoke in the moments before it went down. The cause of the crash has not yet been established.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia said an air crash investigation team was expected to arrive at the site on Wednesday to begin its work.

Five doctors die in Malaysia crash

Malaysia's Flying Doctor Service plays a critical role in reaching indigenous communities in the country's interior, where dense jungle and rugged terrain make road access extremely difficult or impossible.

Medical teams, typically made up of a medical officer, an assistant medical officer, nurses and other health personnel, fly out by helicopter or small aircraft on scheduled monthly or bi-monthly visits to remote villages and longhouses.

The loss of five members of such a team is a significant blow to a service that thousands of people in rural Sarawak depend on for basic healthcare.

Watch the unfortunate video from the Malaysian air crash below via X (formerly Twitter):

Read more Malaysia news

Fatalities as helicopter crashes in Kenya

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a helicopter carrying seven people crashed in Kenya, killing everyone on board.

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) shared in a statement via Facebook that the incident involved a Eurocopter EC130 B4 and occurred near Mt. Ololokwe in Samburu County, about 170 miles north of the capital, Nairobi.

Witnesses disclosed that the chopper went down in a remote, hard-to-reach area near the mountain.

Source: Legit.ng