Veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie revealed his favourite Nigerian politician during a podcast interview, and his answer may surprise many

The actor praised the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo for specific developmental contributions that he believes no other Nigerian politician has matched

Edochie also made a bold claim about his acting career, pointing to an achievement he says no other Nigerian actor has accomplished

Veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie has stepped into political territory, revealing the one Nigerian politician who has earned his deepest admiration, and the reason is rooted in governance, vision and delivery.

Speaking on the Curiosity Made Me Ask podcast with Isbae U, aired on YouTube on September 5, 2026, Pete Edochie was candid about his general disinterest in politics but made an exception for the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo, former Premier of the Western Region.

Pete Edochie praises Obafemi Awolowo for his vision and development initiatives. Photo: peteedochie

Source: Instagram

Pete Edochie, often referred to as a living legend or living ancestor, said:

"I am not into politics, but if you asked me who is my favourite politician, I will tell you it is Awolowo. There is a reason for it," the actor said.

Why Pete Edochie admires Chief Obafemi Awolowo

For Pete Edochie, what set Chief Obafemi Awolowo apart from every other Nigerian politician was his transparency and precision in leadership.

The veteran actor recalled how Awolowo would clearly articulate his plans alongside a concrete funding strategy, something he feels subsequent leaders have failed to replicate.

"Awolowo will tell you, 'I am going to build this thing, it will cost this amount, and this is where I will get it.' There have been no politician to achieve that," he said.

The actor went on to credit Awolowo with pioneering milestones that reshaped Nigeria's social fabric.

Among these were the introduction of television to the country in 1959 and the implementation of free primary education, developments Pete Edochie noted were entirely new to Nigeria at the time.

Yul Edochie's father added that the Eastern Region only began accessing television in 1960, a year after Awolowo brought it to the West.

His admiration was tempered by one regret:

"Regrettably, he never became president," Pete Edochie said.

The interview also touched on the actor's personal life, with Pete Edochie expressing warmth towards the Yoruba people.

"I love the Yorubas a lot, one of my sons is married to a Yoruba girl," he said.

Pete Edochie reflects on Obafemi Awolowo’s legacy and his long acting career. Photo: peteedochie

Source: Instagram

Pete Edochie on his acting career

Beyond politics, Pete Edochie used the platform to place his career in proper historical context, pushing back against the notion that his work began with Nollywood.

"I started acting before Nollywood was created in 1992. I first appeared in The Merchant of Venice in 1962 at the age of 15," he said.

The actor also made a striking claim about the international reach of his work, asserting that he is the only Nigerian performer whose film drew foreign journalists to travel to Nigeria solely to interview him.

Watch Pete Edochie speak about Chief Obafemi Awolowo as his favourite Nigerian politician below:

Pete Edochie shares how Alex Ekubo celebrated him

Legit.ng earlier reported that veteran actor Pete Edochie shared an emotional video in honour of the late actor Alexx Ekubo following his funeral.

In the tribute, Edochie recalled three memorable occasions when he met Alexx and spoke warmly about the kind gestures the younger actor showed him.

The heartfelt tribute moved fans, who praised Pete Edochie for his touching words and the bond he shared with Alexx. The veteran actor also commended fellow actor IK Ogbonna for his support and friendship.

Source: Legit.ng