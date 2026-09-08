The US Secret Service has published its most wanted list, and a Nigerian man appears as the only African national among the 32 individuals named

The agency released the suspect's name and photograph alongside the list of fugitives sought in connection with financial crimes

The Nigerian suspect's details are publicly accessible on the official Secret Service most wanted portal

The United States Secret Service has placed a Nigerian man, Egbe Tony Iyamu, on its official most wanted list, making him the only Nigerian among 32 fugitives currently named by the agency.

Iyamu, born on 20 April 1986, is listed on the Secret Service's Newark field office page and is wanted in connection with a case handled by the US Attorney's Office for the District of New Jersey under the Organised Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces programme.

The US releases the details of the only Nigerian on the Secret Service list. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Nigerian on US Secret Service wanted list

According to the Secret Service listing, Iyamu is alleged to be a member of the Black Axe organisation, also known as the Neo Black Movement of Africa. He is accused of serving as "Chief Butcher" of the group's Cape Town chapter between 2013 and 2018.

Authorities allege that between 2011 and 2021, Iyamu engaged in multiple forms of internet fraud, including romance scams, advance fee schemes, and business email compromise operations. He is known to have used the aliases "Lord Aminu Kano" and "Richard Amali."

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Secret Service at MostWanted@usss.dhs.gov or via Signal at USSSMostWanted.1865.

Secret Service: Only African on 32-person list

The inclusion of a Nigerian national on a list that spans multiple countries draws attention to the continued focus of US federal agencies on transnational financial crime. The remaining 31 individuals on the list represent a range of nationalities, none of which are from Africa.

The Secret Service has not disclosed a timeline for the suspect's apprehension, but the public listing of his name and image is consistent with the agency's standard approach to soliciting tips and cooperation from the public in locating fugitives.

Legit.ng notes that: The charges listed are accusations only. Egbe Tony Iyamu is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.*

FBI releases aliases of wanted Nigerian man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Olumide Adebiyi Adediran, a Nigerian man, was added to the FBI's Most Wanted list, along with a list of 13 aliases. He reportedly evaded law enforcement.

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to his capture, revealing the urgency to address the growing concerns surrounding fraud and identity theft in the digital age.

Source: Legit.ng