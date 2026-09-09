A Bangkok cosmetic clinic told Thai investigators that Nigerian influencer Igho 'Tiny' Ubiribo had undergone five penile enlargement procedures at the facility since 2024

The clinic revealed that a doctor advised Ubiribo to split his final March 5 treatment into two sessions, but he requested a single session instead

Thailand's Ministry of Public Health opened a formal investigation into the clinic on September 7, with authorities set to examine records and evidence

A Bangkok cosmetic clinic at the centre of Nigerian influencer Igho "Tiny" Ubiribo's death has revealed key details about his treatment history to Thai health investigators, including that he had undergone five penile enlargement procedures at the facility.

Ubiribo, a Nigerian content creator based in London and widely known as a close friend of music star Davido, died on 6 March after receiving hyaluronic acid injections at the Bangkok clinic.

Clinic reveals Igho “Tiny” had five enlargement procedures between 2024 and 2026. Credit: @ego222

Source: Instagram

He had developed chest pains and collapsed on 5 March, several hours after the procedure. Hospital staff performed CPR for 101 minutes before he was pronounced dead at 1:05 am.

An inquest hearing at Westminster Coroner's Court on 21 August linked his death to the hyaluronic acid injection and a pulmonary emboliism. He had lost consciousness before a CT scan could be completed.

What the Bangkok Clinic Told Investigators

Thailand's Ministry of Public Health announced on 7 September that Health Minister Pattana Phromphat had directed the Department of Health Service Support and the Food and Drug Administration to investigate the clinic and assess whether it had met required medical standards.

Phuwadet Surakot, Director-General of the Department of Health Service Support, said the clinic disclosed that Ubiribo had been a patient there since 2024 and received five penile enlargement injections in total.

Regarding the final session, the clinic stated that a doctor recommended splitting the treatment into two appointments, but Ubiribo requested that everything be done in one sitting.

The facility also confirmed he signed a consent form before each procedure and was given aftercare guidance following treatment.

What Happens Next

Authorities will now review the clinic's records and other supporting evidence before deciding whether to refer the case to the Medical Council.

"We will gather all facts and evidence to proceed according to our authority and submit the case to the Medical Council for a ruling on professional practice standards, in order to ensure fairness to all parties," the Ministry of Public Health said.

Fans share observations over autopsy report of Davido's friend Igho Ubiribo who died after personal part procedure in Bangkok. Photo credit@ego222

Source: Instagram

Davido's incomplete structure at Eko Atlantic trends

Legit.ng previously reported that a Lekki street influencer shared a viral video of Davido’s investment at Eko Atlantic.

According to the man, the singer was on another level, noting that the land was not meant for a factory but for a residential mansion.

The music star had acquired an expanse of land at Eko Atlantic and revealed that he plans to build a 16-bedroom luxury home on it.

Source: Legit.ng